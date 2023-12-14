A Nigerian-born U.S.-based professor of art history, Moyo Okediji, has accused personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border of Benin Republic, of stealing $500 from his luggage.

Mr Okejidi, a dual citizen of Nigeria and the United States, on Tuesday evening, chronicled his ordeal at the hands of Nigeria immigration, and police officers as he journeyed from Ghana by road into Nigeria.

Mr Okediji, who teaches art history at the University of Texas at Austin, US, said his trip from Accra, Ghana, through Aflao in Togo and Port Novo in the Benin Republic was smooth until he arrived at the Nigerian border at Seme around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Everything went well in Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, until I stepped into Nigeria.

“The first immigration checkpoint that we encountered was at the Seme border, on the Nigeria side.

“One of the immigration officers took a look at me, and said, ‘Come down, oga (sir)’.

“To cut a long story short, they robbed me of $500,” Mr Okediji said on his Facebook page, Tuesday.

‘How I was robbed’

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday night, Mr Okediji said the immigration officials took his hand luggage with the money he brought from the US.

“Their excuse was that they wanted to search it to see if it contained contrabands.”

He said the officers asked for his Nigerian passport, which he admitted had expired.

“They said it was an offence for me to enter the country with an expired passport.

I apologised. But they wanted none of that.

They said I had to ‘settle’ them. They had my wallet containing the money I brought to spend in Nigeria.

“They saw two twenty-dollar notes and said I needed to give them these notes, otherwise they would seize all the money in the wallet, and take me to their office to make a statement.”

The distraught academic said he “eagerly gave them (immigration officers) the forty dollars.”

“They gave me back my things. But when I counted my money later, $500 was missing,” he said.

When contacted by our reporter on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Adedotun Aridegbe, promised to phone the controller of the service at the Seme border with a view to investigating the allegations.

Police manhandling in Lagos

Mr Okediji’s trip from Ghana to Nigeria seemed to have been jinxed as a group of policemen seized him upon arriving at FESTAC Mile Two motor park in Lagos.

After the car from Accra dropped him off at the motor park in Lagos, the lecturer was narrating his predicament at the hands of the immigrations to his Lagos driver when the “gun-toting police officers appeared.”

“As they (police) searched the bags, they came upon the money I brought from the US. I introduced myself to them as a professor at the University of Texas, Austin.

“They asked for identification. I gave them my driving licence, the university-issued ID card, my US passport and my Nigerian passport. They took them from me. By that time, about ten police officers had descended upon me,” Mr Okediji told this reporter on the telephone as his voice quaked.

He told this reporter that some sculptures that were found on him became “a crime.”

Being an art history professor, Mr Okediji said, he travelled with a sculpture he intended to work on at his art centre for women at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State.

The police allegedly described the sculpture as ‘juju’, a fetish object.

“They found that my suitcases contained my personal effects. They were interested in a pair of shorts which they said looked like camouflage shorts.

They pulled out the shorts.

“Then there was a sculpture that I made, which they said was juju,

“They decided to seize my suitcases, hand luggage, ID cards and all of my money.

“They said I had to follow them to the police station.”

Youths to the rescue

Troubled by what the policemen were doing in the full glare of the public, some youths numbering 50 sprung into action, rescuing the terrified academic.

Mr Okediji recalled how two youths jumped into the police vehicle and dragged his bags out.

“They (youths) accosted the one (police officer) who held the wallet containing my ID card and my money, shouting, ‘You better give him back his wallet and money now. We will not let you take him to the police station to kill him like you always do international visitors,” the lecturer recounted.

He noted that were it not for the timely intervention of the youths, he “could have been locked up in a cell at the Mile Two FESTAC police office now—or dead and my body disposed of.”

He praised his rescuers for putting their lives on the line by standing up to the policemen whom he described as “evil, and worse than maggots.”

Asked if he reported the two horrific incidents to the immigration and police authorities, Mr Okediji said it was not necessary because the leadership of the agencies knew about the extortionist practices of the officers.

“You know I will not make any formal report. I think the authorities are certainly aware of the brutality and extortionist practices of the men in uniform. I believe the people in power witness these excessive practices and just choose to turn a blind eye because it doesn’t affect them.”

When asked if he remembered the names of the immigrations and police officers who maltreated him, he said he knew none of them as some wore their uniforms without name tags while others were in mufti.

The police did not use their official vehicle, he said.

While the spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Aridegbe, promised to ensure the case is investigated by authorities of his agency, the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to phone calls.

Historic journey

Mr Okediji who hails from Oyo State, south-west Nigeria, recalled the traumatic moment he left Nigeria 30 years ago when he swore never to step foot in the country again.

“Obviously, the country has fallen much lower since then, and is now a danger zone in which men in uniform of all descriptions—immigration, customs, police, vehicle inspection officers and others wearing uniforms difficult to define—they have all taken over the country and made it difficult for citizens to enjoy, or even just subsist in their own country.”

Despite his nasty encounter with the law enforcement officers, the academic who chose to visit Nigeria by road because he wanted to catch a glimpse of the lagoon landscape, believes not all police officers are bad.

He urged the government to do something to save the citizens from “law enforcement officers paid to protect the lives of the people, but jeopardising the very existence of the citizens they took an oath to assist.”

Giving reasons for his trip to Nigeria, Mr Okediji said he had longed to see his art centre at the Obafemi Awolowo University after being away for long.

Comparing the security situation in Nigeria with Ghana, Mr Okediji said the peace in the latter is something money cannot buy; relishing the great friendships he had struck in the West African country.

