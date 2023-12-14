Shakirat Wasiu stutters and wears a pained expression as she speaks.

“I told our aunty that the egg was smelly and not good but she shouted at me. So I dropped the egg and ate the rice alone.” That act of discretion saved the 12-year-old school pupil from food poisoning that landed many of her mates in hospital, including her younger sister.

The incident occurred on Monday at St James RCM Primary School in Owo-ope, a community in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. There was panic in the community after 18 children were taken to the hospital. They had become sick after eating the meal provided by the state government under its school feeding programme.

PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter spoke with five parents whose children were victims of the incident. In separate interviews, they described their children experiencing nausea, vomiting and defecating when they returned home from school.

They said the children had complained of stomach pain as soon as they got home after the school closed at 2 p.m. Almost all the pupils showed the same symptom and had to be taken to hospital.

One of the parents who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said the school’s administrators did not examine the meal before it was served to the children. The parent said this was against the procedure for them to ensure the safety of meals before allowing them to be served to pupils.

“I just came back from Ibadan when their mother told me they had been purging and vomiting at the same time since they arrived from school,” Murtala Abdulateef, who has three children in the school, including a pair of twins, said.

Mr Abdulateef had lost one of his children during the general election and was understandably scared by what he was told. Two of his children were affected, except one who like Shakirat had been put off by the smell of the egg served her.

“Taiwo said she couldn’t eat it because of the smell, but she gave it to her twin sister who ate it and got affected.

“One of my children just died this year during the presidential election, and now we nearly lost three because of government food,” he said.

“Please tell the government that we don’t want their food again for our children,” Mr Abdulateef said angrily.

12-year-old Shakirat’s mother said her younger daughter also fell sick after the meal. She said the government should suspend the meals until it can monitor its processes.

“The children were rolling on the floor shouting stomach ache,” she recalled.

Teachers’ negligence

The parents told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident affected children in primary one to three.

“The food was served to primary one, two and three pupils and more of the children were affected than the ones that were not affected,” Mr Abdulateef explained.

“When I arrived at the school this morning (Tuesday) I met more than 25 parents lamenting. The bus that was provided by the government was filled with the children when they came to take them to the hospital. I was not allowed to enter the school because I refused to release my children to them,” he said.

This reporter obtained a short video showing a bus with the inscription OSUN SUBEB loading children on the school premises.

A resident of the area said he counted 32 children when the bus came to pick them up.

“I asked the teachers if they tasted the food that was given to our children but they said we should stop asking them questions after the government had paid their hospital bills,” Mr Abdulateef said.

Despite the accounts of pupils and parents, the headmaster of the school, Rashidat Oyetola, denied that any such incident happened in her school. Mrs Oyetola dismissed reports of the incident as political propaganda.

“I was in school throughout Monday and Tuesday, I was even surprised when I saw government officials from the state level to the federal level in the school. Nothing happened to the students. This is the food I used to eat too, so I am surprised to hear what is flying around in the news” she said to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday morning in her office.

Mrs Oyetola further denied that teachers had neglected to take action when the children complained about the food.

“Any teacher who did that would probably be in jail right now or facing the government, so nothing of such, my brother” she added

She further referred this reporter to the state’s agency supervising public basic schools, SUBEB.

Doctor treated 21 children in a night

However, PREMIUM TIMES spoke with a medical doctor, Kabiru Awosola, who said he attended to the children at his hospital in Owo-Ope.

Mr Awosola said their condition was “a little critical,” and he had to attend to them urgently when they arrived.

“Their case was a little critical before they got here. I attended to them until midnight, those children were vomiting and defecating, which already made them weak,” he said

Mr Awosola said he personally treated 21 children on Monday night.

“I treated 21 children that night before the government came to transfer them to LAUTEC. Well, the government did well, they have already paid me and I received an appreciation call again this morning from them about the situation.”

On what might have caused the sickness, the physician said any food that affects the human system upon consumption can be referred to as poison.

He said he did not conduct tests on the children to determine what was in what they ate but their reaction was due to something the children ate.

“I didn’t conduct tests on them but I treated them. You know children’s bodies are very fragile and they easily react to things. What they consumed affected them and they reacted to the abnormality,” he said.

“Well, the food is not poison but since it affected the children to that extent it can be categorised as it, because any food that affects the system upon consumption is a bad and poisonous one.”

Many of the residents attributed the incident to negligence by the government and the food supplier.

O’Meals, an agency of the Osun State government running the school meals scheme, procures and distributes the food to schools where they are cooked.

An official of O’Meals who met this reporter refused to speak on tape but referred him to SUBEB.

Government reactions

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said in a statement on Tuesday that Governor Ademola Adeleke had directed an inquiry into the incident.

“Osun State Government has ordered full investigations into the reported cases of food poisoning at St James primary School B, Owoope Osogbo,” the statement read.

“The State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, directed immediate action when the matter was reported to him by the Special Adviser on O-Meal, Mrs Grace Ayodele.

But the special adviser to the governor on O’Meals, Grace Ayodele, insisted that the food was not poisoned but she failed to state what led to the hospitalisation of the children. She too dismissed reports of the incident as political mischief.

“The reported food poisoning should not be associated with the mid-day meal given to the pupils by the O’Meals food vendors. It was discovered to be politically initiated by some miscreants who intended to score cheap political goals,” Mrs Ayodele said in a statement.

Gross negligence

In a phone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES, Tunde Olaniyan, the spokesperson of the Shepherd for Health, Environment, Advocacy, and Development (SHCAD), a non-profit organisation in Osogbo, described the incident as an act of gross negligence on the part of the supplier of the eggs.

“These people play politics with everything and handle things of government carelessly,” Mr Olaniyan said.

“The culprit should be brought to book so as to avert such incidents in the future while others begin to take government work seriously ” he said.

On Wednesday morning, when our reporter visited the school again, he noticed that many pupils did not report for the day.

“They are fine now, but I just want to look at them for today again before they resume at school”, a parent, Kafilat Wasiu, said about why her children were not at school.

