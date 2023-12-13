The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, says Nigeria needs N250 billion for the exploration of minerals alone but that the government only allocated meagre N24 billion to his ministry.

Mr Alake spoke at the budget defence session organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals on Wednesday.

Making the argument for the N250 billion, Mr Alake said the government must lead in the exploration mapping because it cannot allow the private sector to have the geoscientific data.

He urged the lawmakers to approve the fund, stating that he would be staking his “credibility”.

“In fact, the figure we were given cannot even engage in one single item on our agenda. The entire budget is about N24 billion is a non-starter if we are to achieve the stated objective of this sector.

“We need a lot of funding in exploration to generate geoscientific data. We cannot leave the business of exploration in the hands of the private sector.

“If we are to be serious about the economy diversification vision and policy of this government, we need nothing less than N250 billion for exploration alone. It is critical. I crave your support in our effort to actualize this particular measure,” Mr Alake said.

Powerful Nigerians behind illegal mining

The minister also spoke about the illegal mining in the country. He claimed that most of the illegal mining sector is dominated by powerful Nigerians who are also sponsoring banditry to cover their activities.

Mr Alake said the government is trying to identify them and deploy appropriate responses; kinetic and non-kinetic.

“One pernicious discovery that we have made is that a lot of these banditry, terrorism, and insecurity that we associate with this sector are actually sponsored by illegal miners,” he said.

He added: “These are not your artisanal miners. They are not the people who pick gold on the ground. These are heavy and powerful individuals in our country. And they are Nigerians. They are not foreigners.

“Yes, you can see foreigners as symptoms, but they are not the disease. Nigerians are the powers behind those foreigners that you see on the streets. We are identifying them and employing various strategies, both kinetic and non-kinetic.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Jonathan Gaza, assured the minister that his committee would look into the submission and the request.

