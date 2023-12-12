The Osun House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a bill extending the retirement age of judges and other judicial officers from 65 to 70 years.

The bill is entitled: ‘Osun State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal Registrars, Secretary to the State Judicial Council, State Counsels in the Ministry of Justice, State Magistrates and District Customary Courts’ Presidents Retirement Age Bill, 2023’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was passed during the plenary session, held at the House of Assembly complex in Osogbo, the state capital, after passing the third reading.

Speaker of the House of Assembly Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, said the final copy of the bill would be produced and forwarded to Governor Ademola Adeleke for his assent.

The bill, when signed into law, will align the retirement age of judges in the state with the new constitutional provision which President Bola Tinubu signed into law in June.

Before Mr Tinubu signed the constitutional amendment bill into law in June, state and federal high court judges must quit the bench once they clocked 65.

Similarly, judges of the National Industrial Court and Sharia and customary courts of appeal must retire at 65.

But judges of both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court already had their retirement age pegged at 70.

The bill signed into law by Mr Tinubu brought the retirement of the lower court judges to par with that of the judges of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

The Osun State House of Assembly’s bill is a mere formality to update the state’s law with the salient constitutional provision.

The constitutional provision extending the retirement age of judges to 70, which supersedes any other law on the subject in the country, already began to take effect as soon as President Tinubu signed it into law in June.

Mr Egbedun expressed appreciation to his colleagues for the conduct of the 2024 budget presentation and defence by various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

NAN reports that the budget defence exercise, which lasted for 11 days, saw 90 MDAs appearing before the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation, chaired by Mr Saheed Fatunmise.

The last set of MDAs that appeared before the committee on Monday included: Osun Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Osun East, Osun West and Osun Central Education District Offices.

Others were: the Osun Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Osun Tourism Board and Osun Council for Arts and Culture

