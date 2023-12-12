President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, on winning the CAF 2023 Men’s Player of the Year award.

The president also celebrated the remarkable achievements of Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who clinched the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of The Year for the sixth time, and Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was awarded the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year, as well as the Super Falcons for emerging the Women’s National Team of the Year.

The president commended the trio of Osimhen, Oshoala and Nnadozie for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages, and for being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the continent.

”Watching the great ambassadors of Nigeria stand atop the podium as the African Footballers of the Year, in the men and women categories, on Monday night in Marrakesh, Morocco, has strengthened our belief that with hard work, perseverance, and the help of God, everything this nation needs for greatness is within us and available to us.

”I commend Victor and Asisat for not forgetting their roots and days of humble beginnings in the game they love so much and for acknowledging the role of indigenous coaches in shaping their careers.

”I join all Nigerian fans in praying that this well-deserved honour will be the beginning of a continued journey filled with success, triumphs, and the fulfilment of all your footballing dreams,” the president said.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser of the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 12, 2023

