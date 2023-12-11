The traditional ruler of Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, Maurice Edet, was on Sunday night abducted by gunmen at his residence in the council area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an aide to the traditional ruler was shot dead during the abduction.

The police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident but said details were unknown to her at the time of filing this report.

A source who confirmed the killing of the traditional ruler’s aide said the man tried to prevent his monarch from being abducted.

Akpabuyo, notorious for criminal activities, is less than 15 kilometres from Calabar, the capital city of Cross River.

Meanwhile, Patrick Egaga, a professor at the University of Calabar, has been released by his abductors after 26 days in captivity.

Mr Egaga, who is the university’s director of Servicom, was abducted in the institution’s staff quarters. His abductors afterwards demanded N50 million ransom.

NAN reports that Calabar and its environs have witnessed an increase in cases of abduction in the past few months.

The targets for abduction are usually lecturers, lawyers, medical doctors, clerics and high-profile individuals.

(NAN)

