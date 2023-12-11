The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the national grid experienced a system collapse on Monday.

The TCN confirmed the development in a message by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

“The grid experienced a collapse today. Presently, it (supply) has been restored except for the Jos Axis, which will soon have supply within the hour. The collapse happened by 13.49 this afternoon. It is now fully restored by 18.51,” she said.

The latest collapse is coming months after the national grid system collapsed in September and Nigerians were thrown into darkness.

The collapse in September came weeks after the TCN announced that the country’s power grid had maintained uninterrupted stability for over 400 consecutive days.

The TCN had in August said the Nigerian power grid recorded an unparalleled period of stability in the history of the power sector, operating without any major disruptions or systems collapse for an impressive span of 400 consecutive days and counting.

“This milestone signifies a remarkable advancement in the nation’s efforts at strengthening its power infrastructure and ensuring a reliable and dependable electricity supply to distribution load centres for onward distribution to electricity customers nationwide,” the company said.

In recent years, the power sector has experienced broad challenges such as electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, transmission system constraints, and major power sector planning shortfalls.

In 2022 alone, the country’s national grid collapsed eight times.

