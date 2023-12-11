The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said the federal government will commence the construction of concrete roads across the country by 2024.

The minister disclosed this on Monday when he appeared before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works to defend his ministry’s budget for 2024 fiscal year.

Mr Umahi specifically said from next year, all road projects apart from palliative and emergency repair of roads, would be constructed with concrete.

“Generally, we have moved back to concrete. Starting from 2024, road projects apart from palliatives and emergency repairs, would be built on concrete so that we can maintain steady stability in the course of our projects.

“The basis of the 2024 projects is to look at critical ones and their funding and to keep all projects alive,” he said.

The minister called for the development and production of bitumen in Nigeria in order to make construction of roads less expensive for the government.

“We have a bitumen deposit in Ondo State. It should be developed. From the research we made, we discovered that the importation of bitumen represents about 30 per cent of the cost.”

He noted that the works ministry is also planning to collaborate with the ministry of steel to develop production of bitumen in the country for construction of roads.

“We are discussing with the minister of steel on how we can partner with him on how to get the steel content.

“He has assured us that before March next year, the production line that would produce the rods we needed would begin full operation.

“We have got those that would finance it and we had guaranteed it. That is the reinforcement. The cement is produced here. The chippings are produced here. The sand is produced here. The labour is here.

“Therefore the local content law as passed by the National Assembly is brought to the front burner,” the minister said.

Chairman of the joint committee, Mpigi Barinada, commended the works minister for the initiative.

Mr Barnada, the senator representing Rivers South East, assured that the committee would be committed to passing the budget.

