PREMIUM TIMES’ reporters were among the winners as Nigerian journalists were celebrated at the annual Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, also known as the DAME Awards, on Saturday night.

DAME was established in 1991 to enhance professionalism in the Nigerian media industry by rewarding talent and enterprise.

At the 32nd Diamond Awards for Media Excellence held Sunday at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Dubawa’s editor, Kemi Busari, won the investigative reporting category with his entry “Health Investigations: Baba Aisha Herbal Medicine – The Deadly Concoction Consumed by Many Nigerians.”

Ibrahim Adeyemi, a former senior reporter on the investigation desk, now with HumAngle, was the first runner-up with his two-part entry “Merchants of Terror: Paying Blood Taxes Helpless Communities Sustain Nigeria’s Terrorists.” Tunde Ajaja of The Punch was the 2nd runner-up.

Ronald Adamolekun won the Insurance Reporting Category with his entry “Among Underserved Nigerians, Awareness of Health Insurance Remains Poor but Insurtech Offers Hope.” Nike Popoola of The Punch and Collins Nweze of the Nation were the runners-up.

Ronald Adamolekun was also the 2nd runner-up of the Nutrition Reporting category with his entry “Facing High Wheat Prices, Nigerian Bakers Turn to Potato Puree.”

The category was won by CJID’s Adesola Ikulajolu with his entry “INVESTIGATION: How Roadside Foods Endanger Consumers’ Life with Trans-fat in Northern Nigeria ” published by Ripples Nigeria.

Moses Emorinken of The Nation was the first runner-up.

Editor of the Year

PREMIUM TIMES’ Managing Editor Idris Akinbajo was among the top three finalists of the Editor of the Year category, won by Dayo Oketola of The Punch.

PREMIUM TIMES also made the shortlist for the Newspaper of the Year award, which was won by The Nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

