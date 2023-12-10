Benue governor Hyacinth Alia says he has special love for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and will never work against it.

Mr Alia’s vow was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Sunday.

The Benue chapter of the APC recently accused the governor of neglecting the party, opting to work with opposition political parties.

It also accused the governor of recruiting and funding a five-man committee to convey false information about the state’s chapter of the party, to the Presidency and the APC National Secretariat.

But Mr Alia, while debunking the claims, insisted that he had a special love for his party, especially the Benue chapter, and was working tirelessly to make the party proud.

“A particularly absurd claim says there is a formation and funding of a committee headed by retired Gen. Lawrence Onoja and Mr Emmanuel Jime, supposedly tasked to misinform the Presidency and National Secretariat about the situation in Benue.

“That committee is also expected to spread falsehoods against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“As a governor, l am determined to fulfil my campaign promises to the Benue people.

“My continued funding of our party activities and expanding its stakeholders meetings in the state are eloquent testimonies of how I hold the party so dear to my heart.”

The statement commended the Zonal Chairmen of the APC in Benue for their honesty in giving credit to the excellent performance of the governor, so far, and resolving to stand by him.

“Since the party did not accuse the governor of underperformance or cited public dissatisfaction with his leadership style, it means that we are on the right track.

“While we acknowledge the need to unite Benue and make it a better place for us and our children, we equally wish to submit that developing Benue in all sectors is an imperative that sits boldly on the wish list of Alia.

“Alia understands the importance of unity and teamwork in achieving the above. He has been making frantic efforts towards maintaining a cordial working relationship with the leadership of his party.”

The governor explained that those recently sworn in as interim local government caretaker chairmen were among those nominated by the party.

According to him, it is in his prerogative to subject suggested names to scrutiny as no sane governor will accept wholly, everything suggested to him hook, line and sinker.

The governor described as “false,” the claim that he was planning to dump the party.

“This unsubstantiated claim further exposes a desperate inclination on the part of the fabricators.

“They keep cooking media statements from rumours, trivial gossip and their whimsical imaginations, rather than relying on concrete facts.”

(NAN)

