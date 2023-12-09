Gunmen have released Kingsley Eze, an abducted Catholic priest in Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

Mr Eze, popularly known as Father Ichie, is a priest in charge of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church Parish in the community.

The gunmen also released Uchenna Newman, a driver who was abducted alongside the cleric.

The release occurred about seven days after they were abducted.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the cleric and the driver were abducted at a junction around 8 p.m. on Thursday in Umuekebi, Osuoweerre, a community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

Some members of the church told reporters on Friday that the cleric and his driver had returned home unharmed, the Nation newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the abductors were said to have initially contacted the wife of the driver on Sunday and Monday through whom they demanded a N50 million ransom for the release of the victims.

They would later call back and announce the reduction of the ransom from N50 million to N10 million.

But unnamed sources told the newspaper that the sum of N500, 000 was finally paid as ransom to the abductors.

“I can now confirm that the Rev Father and the driver have been released after a ransom of N500,000 was paid yesterday (Friday) around Umucheke Okwe in the Onuimo Local Government Area,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

Another source, who is an indigene of Umuekebi Community, also confirmed the release of the abducted victims to the newspaper, saying that the priest’s vehicle was towed home from the Okigwe Axis where it was recovered.

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State, with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The abduction of the victims occurred three days after gunmen, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), killed a divisional police officer and a police inspector in the state.

Gunmen, two weeks ago, abducted and then killed the traditional ruler of Otulu Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The killing of the traditional ruler happened barely 48 hours after gunmen killed Chiedoziem Anyanwu, a ward chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region, but the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading an agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

