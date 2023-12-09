The Nigerian government said on Friday that the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has secured a major deal in its trip to Dubai for COP28.

The government said both agencies signed a ‘landmark’ cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Lemi Technology Development Company Limited (LEMI) of China to develop and establish a $150 million Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing and Processing Factory in Nigeria.

“This partnership enables agencies such as REA and NASENI to leverage the technological expertise of LEMI to improve the safety and longevity of battery technologies to deliver better, sustainable energy solutions to unserved and underserved Nigerians while paving the way for new jobs within the sector as well as local content in the nation’s renewable energy space,” the Nigerian government said in a post on its official X page.

Nigerians, in the past week, criticized the government agencies when they signed, in Dubai, a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on projects to be delivered in Nigeria.

Their critics wondered why both agencies based in Abuja had to travel to Dubai to sign a partnership.

Nigerians also criticised the country’s large delegation of at least 422 government-funded delegates.

But the government, in a statement posted on its X page, highlighted the activities of both agencies in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where the Climate Change Conference (COP28) is holding.

The government said both agencies are active participants in the conference.

According to the statement, NASENI hosted a side event focusing on home-grown technology for rural electrification while the REA hosted another side event covering critical areas of renewable energy for inclusive development and financing Nigeria’s energy access gap in last-mile communities.

The statement added that both agencies’ MoU was strategic in leveraging the COP28 platform to emphasise Nigeria’s alignment with climate action pledges under the Paris Agreement.

“The collaboration between REA and NASENI has proven instrumental in unlocking new and transformative opportunities,” the statement said.

“This strategic move signifies a paradigm shift in the energy sector, with the potential to revolutionise the manufacturing landscape and contribute significantly to bridging the electricity access gap.”

The REA is an agency of government saddled with the responsibility of powering rural Nigerian communities.

NASENI, meanwhile, has the mandate of coordinating the proliferation of technologies developed in the country.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

