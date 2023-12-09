The Cross River Government has entered into a partnership with Oando Clean Energy on provision of wind power in the state.

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the ongoing climate conference, known as COP28, in Dubai, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State said the partnership signified the commitment of the state to spearheading the green economy, which he described as a significant milestone in his development objective for the state.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Oden Ewa, the governor said the strategic partnership with the energy company aligned with the state’s vision to leverage clean and sustainable energy solutions.

This, he said, would contribute to both environmental preservation and economic growth of the state.

According to him, as the state positions itself as a leader in the green economy, the collaboration marks a significant step toward realising its ambitious clean energy.

“We believe they (Oando) can lead climate change mitigation, while boosting our GDP, aligning with our strategic government objectives,” he said.

Mr Otu expressed optimism about the groundbreaking initiative, saying: “We believe Oando is set to break ground in 2024. By the next COP, we anticipate the full implementation or advanced stages of these projects.

“Our MoU solidifies our belief that these projects will come to fruition.”

The people of Cross River, he said, anticipated the positive impact of these initiatives on climate change mitigation and economic development in the Niger Delta region.

Detailing the MoU, the President of Oando Clean Energy, Ainojie Irune, said the company would undertake a comprehensive technical evaluation to explore the feasibility of wind energy in the state.

“Creating power that people desperately need in Nigeria is something that will change lives, by creating jobs and allowing people to fend for themselves and earn an honest living.

“We are already engaged in identifying the best locations across every state in the country for wind energy extraction.

“With Cross River, our focus will be on a more detailed and equipment-based assessment,” he said.

Mr Irune assured that the company would deploy specialised equipment to ensure the effective harnessing of wind energy.

“Our objective is to capture these winds in a manner that facilitates power creation, subsequently feeding the generated energy into the grid,” he said.

On his part, the CEO of Stratus Consult Limited, and consultant to the Cross River Government, Xavier Eyamba, described the partnership as a strategic initiative on climate change that would accelerate the green economy.

Mr Eyamba, who is also a private sector representative to the Nationally Determined Contributions partnership under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the initiative worked in line with the Net Zero emission target of the federal government.

(NAN)

