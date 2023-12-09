The National Working Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has denied membership of the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties.

The NNPP said this in a statement by its acting national chairperson, Abba Ali, in Abuja.

“The attention of the leadership of the party has been drawn to newspaper reports of the formation of a coalition by NNPP and some political parties and wishes to state emphatically that there is nothing of such.

“The reports which came out on Friday, 8 Decemvet 2023, indicated that our great party, the NNPP, PDP and some other political parties have formed a coalition.

“The NNPP is using this medium to reiterate that the report in all its material substance is false and is very far from the truth,” he said.

Mr Ali said that since the 2023 general elections, no official of the party had engaged with any political party, either individually or collectively, to discuss the issue of forming a coalition now or in the nearest future.

He urged Nigerians and the international community to disregard any news of the NNPP going into coalition with any political party or parties.

Seven opposition political parties were on Wednesday alleged to have formed CCPP to strengthen democracy in the country.

The coalition comprised of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party(SDP), Peoples Allied Movement (PDM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Young Progressives Party (YPP)and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

(NAN)

