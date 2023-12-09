A coalition of civil society organisations in Ondo State has called on federal anti-graft agencies, the EFCC and ICPC, to investigate raging allegations of forgery and financial misappropriation made against officials of the state government.

The coalition said a probe of the allegation had become necessary because of the prolonged absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu due to Ill health.

It also described as a dereliction of duty, the refusal by the state House of Assembly to declare the deputy governor as acting governor until Mr Akeredolu is fit to resume office.

The Executive Director of Life and Peace Development Organisation (LAGDO), Franklyn Oloniju, spoke at a joint press briefing by the CSOs in Akure on Friday.

He said: “We are alarmed by the failure of the Ondo State House of Assembly to activate the relevant constitutional provisions to appoint the deputy governor as acting governor in the governor’s absence, even after the peace move facilitated by the president,” he said

“The Ondo State House of Assembly’s inaction is a dereliction of duty and a violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Article 190 of the Constitution clearly states that the deputy governor shall assume the functions of the governor if the governor is unable to discharge the functions of his office.

“The governor’s prolonged absence has created a vacuum in the leadership of the state, leaving the government rudderless and unable to effectively address the pressing issues facing the people of Ondo State.

“The failure of the House of Assembly to act promptly has exacerbated this crisis and is causing unnecessary hardship and uncertainty for the people of Ondo State.”

The coalition called on the state Assembly to immediately designate the deputy governor as acting governor.

It said that would restore normalcy, ensure continuity of governance, and protect the interests of the people of Ondo State.

“We are equally alarmed by the ongoing stories of forgery, theft of public funds, mismanagement among other malfeasance fueling public anxiety to know who is really constitutional mandated to be responsible, and give account on how the resources of the State are been managed in the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu,” he said.

“Having said this, we members of OSCOCSO demand the following that: The Ondo State House of Assembly must immediately now designate the deputy governor as acting governor until Governor Rotimi Akeredolu returns back to Ondo State.

“That EFCC and ICPC should immediately come to investigate the allegations of theft and funds mismanagement going around the present crops of those unelected officials manning the resources of the State.

“The House of Assembly must act promptly and transparently in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in relation to the ongoing lacuna in Ondo State.

“The OSCOCSO warns that:

Ondo State House of Assembly’s continued inaction is a violation of the Constitution and a dereliction of duty and that failure to correct this lacuna in the next two weeks will result in the understated consequences:

Mass action: The civil society organisation and other well-meaning organisations including individuals will be mobilised to protest at the House of Assembly until the right thing is done.

“We are using this press conference as an heads-up to the security apparatus in state to note and hold the State House of Assembly responsible for any civil action that may arise from their inaction.

“We earnestly urge the Ondo State House of Assembly to act immediately and decisively to resolve this constitutional crisis to ensure stability and good governance in Ondo State.”

Kayode Ajulo, a lawyer, first brought the allegation of forgery to public notice when he spoke on a national television.

The allegation received new light on Friday, when the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, said the governor’s signature on an approved memo he received, was forged.

His allegation was contained in a letter to the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, dated 7 December.

A legal practitioner, Allen Sowore, had earlier called on the Ondo State Executive Council to investigate the alleged forgery of the signature of the governor.

Despite denials by media aides of the governor, groups in and outside the state have continued to demand a probe of the allegation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

