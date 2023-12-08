The Political Science Alumni of the University of Ibadan has called for a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, warning of regional and global consequences if the conflict is not urgently brought to a halt.

In a communique shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the group also cautioned Nigeria over the stance of the various international bodies to which it belongs take on the conflict.

According to the group “a resilient diplomatic approach,” which, it said, “would be more ideal in finding a solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.”

“No group of people must seek for other people’s non-existence,” read the communique issued on behalf of the alumni association by its policy and event analysis arm, the Analytical Patriotic Voice.

The communique, signed by Ajinde Oluwashakin and BolajiAkeem, the unit’s chairman and secretary, respectively, described the war, a segment of the broader Arab-Israel conflict, as “one of the most protracted and intractable conflicts in the world”.

“As the war grinds on, we join our patriotic voice, with those of peace-loving people across the globe, calling for a permanent ceasefire, which must be predicated on realistic security measures and balanced pressures,” the communique read in part.

Devastation

It recalled that the conflict was inflamed by the Palestinian Hamas militant group on 7 October “in a more gruesome and ferocious surprise attack on Israel since 1948.”

Israel’s retaliatory responsive attacks against the Hamas-ruled Gaza enclave have resulted in what has become the Israel-Hamas war, the group said.

As of 11 November, when the war entered its sixth week, over 11, 000 people were believed to have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Hamas-ruled Gaza.

On the Israeli side, over 1,200 people were said to have been killed by Hamas on 7 October 7. Also, more than 240 people were taken hostage by Hamas, from 25 countries.

The association said the cycle of violence between Hamas and Israel has resulted in civilian casualties and widespread suffering, especially in Gaza.

“This has resulted in infrastructure damage, limited access to basic services, and a stagnant economy,” it said.

Consequences of war

The group also said the conflict is complex and multifaceted, with a deep-rooted history and a variety of contributory factors.

It also noted “the gravity of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, recognising the profound impact on regional stability and global peace and security.”

It also said the war has a number of implications for Africa, including “the potential to destabilise the region and lead to an increase in terrorism.”

Other implications of the war for the continent, according to the group, are that the war could have a negative impact on Africa’s economy, as it could disrupt trade and investment, and “lead to an increase in refugees and migrants fleeing to Africa from the region.”

Caution to Nigeria, other recommendations

It cautioned that Nigeria’s “assumed neutrality is under strain” as a result of its membership of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which seeks to mount pressure on the international community to demand for a ceasefire.

It also advised the Nigerian government to be careful with the involvement in the conflict of the region, while also reiterating that the country remains a multi-religious, pluralistic, and secular state.

Some of the members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), have suggested weaponising oil supply in the conflict, he group noted, adding that “This could have a profound impact on the Nigerian economy, either positively or negatively.”

The group encouraged US President Joe Biden’s administration to convene a comprehensive peace summit, where the six major powers (United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, and France) and other countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Qatar can come together to resolve the conflict.

“The parties involved would decide once and for all whether they want a two-state or one-state reality solution,” the group added.

It called on the UN Security Council to initiate a comprehensive investigation of Israel’s claim that civilian infrastructures, hospitals and schools, have been turned into embedded military facilities by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“The International Criminal Court (ICC) is already in the process of collecting evidence of war crimes presumably being committed by Hamas and Israel,” it said.

