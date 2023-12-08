The Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, has arraigned a businessman, Olaoluwa Oluwamide, and his company, Ayomi Triumph Energy Ltd., for allegedly defrauding Sterling Bank Plc of $39,554.

Mr Oluwamide and his company is facing a charge of converting an erroneous transfer.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge that was preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC’s counsel, Nwandu Ukoha, informed the court that the matter had been inherited from the former trial judge, Serifat Solebo, who has now retired from the bench. He requested an accelerated trial.

Mr Ukoha prayed for a trial date, informing the court of the various tactics employed by the defendant’s lawyer in the previous court to frustrate the trial.

He complained that while they were before Justice Solebo, Oluwamide’s lawyer was always absent from the proceedings.

Mr Ukoha told the court that sometime in September 2017, the said amount of money was mistakenly transferred into account number 0058212641 belonging to the defendant, which he dishonestly converted.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 278 (1)(b), 278 (2)(d) and 285 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State No. 11 of 2011.

The defence counsel, Mr Olumuyiwa Balogun, arrived late and pleaded with the court to represent the defendant.

Olubusola Okunuga asked if the lawyer still wished to represent the defendant, and Mr Balogun answered in the affirmative.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the trial until 8 February 2024.

(NAN)

