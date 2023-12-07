Seven political parties in the country have formed a coalition to offer strong opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The parties are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The others are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The new coalition is tagged: ‘Coalition of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP).’

Punch newspaper reports that leaders of the seven parties met on Wednesday night at the national secretariat of the SDP in Abuja to commence talks on the coalition.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, last month, called for a united opposition against the ruling party.

However, the Labour Party (LP) appears not to have heeded Atiku’s call as it did not participate in last night’s meeting.

Not a merger

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the National Chairman of the SDP, Shehu Gabam, said the coalition is not a merger, but rather a united front against the ruling party.

Mr Gabam also expressed worries over some of the ongoing governorship election litigations in the country. He stated that the judiciary should not allow politicians to infiltrate their ranks.

“We looked into the issue of the judiciary. The judiciary is the last hope of the common man if it still stands.

“The judiciary should strengthen their conviction towards delivering judgments that can stand the test of time. They should not allow we politicians to infiltrate their rank, sanity, and capacity to deliver judgments that are internationally sound and can be recognised.

“We are worried about the level of instability the country is going through. If you look at recent developments in Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kano, and Plateau states, it is very clear that the judiciary must exercise extreme caution with some of its decisions,” he said.

In his remarks, the acting National Secretary of the PDP, Setonji Koshoedo, who represented the acting party’s national chairman, Umar Damagum, said the coalition will offer a strong opposition for the good of the country.

“This coalition wants to offer strong opposition for the good of Nigeria. Our duty is to offer alternative solutions to government policies,” he said.

Also speaking on the coalition, the National Chairman of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu, said the idea behind the coalition “is to strengthen our democracy. We have seen that people in government are trying to stiffen viable opposition.”

Most of the leaders of the parties that spoke to journalists reiterated that the coming together of the opposition parties is not yet a merger.

