The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) is proposing an increase in the daily feeding allowance of inmates from N750 to N3000.

Comptroller General of the NCoS, Haliru Nababa, disclosed this on Thursday when he appeared before a joint National Assembly Committee on Interior.

Mr Nababa explained that the management of the Correctional Service has sent a letter to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, requesting an increment in the daily feeding allowance for prisoners.

The Comptroller General said the agency is still awaiting the increment approval from the minister.

He also urged the federal lawmakers to grant the increment approval when the request gets to the National Assembly.

“The Nigeria Correctional Service has written to the Minister of Interior requesting for the review of the amount we are using to feed the inmates from N750 per day to N3000 per day. We are still waiting for approval.

“We are therefore seeking the assistance of the National Assembly to approve the increment,” he said.

Mr Nababa complained that the current daily feeding allowance for the inmates is not enough.

He said there are 81, 354 inmates in the correctional centres but 53, 352 of them are still awaiting trial.

“The money is grossly inadequate. The total number of inmates in 2023 is 81, 354 nationwide while 53, 352 are awaiting trial.

“The budget for feeding each of them per day is N750 per day at N250 per meal, per inmate,” the NCoS CG said.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Adams Oshiomhole, expressed dissatisfaction with the current daily feeding allowance for prisoners in the country.

“Our prisons are meant to correct the behaviours of the people. They are not condemnation centres. They are not to be dehumanised.

“How can you look us eye to eye and tell us that you feed a grown-up man in Nigeria with N750 a day” Mr Oshiomhole asked.

The NCoS increased the daily feeding allowance for prisoners from N420 to N750 in January 2022.

