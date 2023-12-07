President Bola Tinubu has replaced the governing board and the management of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring “70 per cent indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry.”

No reason was given for the exit of the former board and management.

In a statement Thursday evening, presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said the new management will be led by Felix Ogbe while the chairperson of the new board is Heineken Lokpobiri, a former senator.

Read Mr Ngelale’s full statement below.

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NCDMB GOVERNING COUNCIL AND MANAGEMENT TEAM

In conformity with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to serve on the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB):

(1) Heineken Lokpobiri — Chairman / HMS, Petroleum Resources

(2) Felix Omatsola Ogbe — Executive Secretary

(3) Oritsemyiwa Eyesan — Member / EVP Upstream, NNPCL

(4) Gbenga Komolafe — Member / CEO, NUPRC

(5) Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens — Member

(6) Nicolas Odinuwe — Member

(7) Rapheal Samuel — Member

(8) Sadiq Abubakar — Member

(9) Olorundare Sunday Thomas — Member

President Tinubu expects this highly qualified body of experts to discharge their duties with his patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of this administration.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

