President Bola Tinubu has received the news of the passing of Frank Kokori, former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), with deepest sympathies.

The late elder statesman was a foremost figure in the June 12 struggle.

The president condoled with his family, the civil society, the government, and the people of Delta State over the deeply painful loss.

President Tinubu described the former labour leader as a man of conscience; highly principled, courageous, and true.

“Frank Kokori was a thoroughbred democrat and activist. He fought for democracy at a great personal cost. He surrendered his liberty to fight for truth and justice. He was the finest among reformers and champions of civil rights in Nigeria.

“He was a brother in the June 12 struggle. He was uncompromising, unbending, and irrepressible. He was an exemplary comrade,” the president stated.

President Tinubu, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, encouraged those he left behind to take comfort in his peerless legacy.

Mr Kokori died at 80.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

