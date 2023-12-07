The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition has dismissed a petition on an alleged plot by the EFCC and SSS to re-arrest former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The committee dismissed the petition on Thursday following the appearance of the representatives of the EFCC at the public hearing held by the panel.

It dismissed the petition on the ground that it is subjudice because Mr Emefiele is still in court.

Petition

Centre for Social Justice Equity And Transparency (CESJET), in a petition dated 27 November, and presented to the House through Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), alleged a plot to re-arrest the former CBN boss, who was recently granted bail by the court.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja granted Mr Emefiele bail in the sum of N300 million and two sureties in like sum.

The court also mandated Mr Emefiele to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and must remain within the Abuja Municipal Council.

The petitioner alleged that there was a plot by the EFCC and SSS to re-arrest the former CBN Governor as soon as his bail was perfected.

“After the ruling granting him bail was made, the Counsel to Mr. Godwin Emefiele informed the court of how State-owned security agencies (especially the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Service (SSS) have been taking turns and going on rounds in arresting and re-arresting Mr Emefiele on no grounds,” the petition read in part.

The House subsequently referred the petition to the Committee on Public Petition for further action.

EFCC, NCoS at hearing

At the resumed hearing, Sylvanus Tahir, EFCC’s director legal and prosecution, appeared for the anti-graft body, while SSS shunned the sitting.

Nwakeze Emmanuel, assistant comptroller general of correction in charge of operations, appeared for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Speaking on behalf of the EFCC, Mr Tahir said the case is before the court, hence the House should not entertain such matter.

He said the legal team of Mr Emefiele could approach the court to seek redress if his right is breached.

“There is a subsisting criminal charge against Mr Godwin Emefiele. I am wondering whether it is appropriate—given the fact that it borders on a subsisting court matter— for this committee to by way of a public hearing delve into the matter, more so that Emefiele is heavily represented by very senior lawyers in this matter including Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“And this petition did not emanate from them and in any event, we believe if the allegation has substance as the petitioners would want this committee to believe, it would have been ventilated before the honourable court in which this case is pending because they are alleging a case of contempt

“If it is a case of contempt as it is being alleged, I thought the appropriate forum to ventilate that issue should be before the honourable court rather than bring it before this committee given the subjudice nature of this case,” he said.

On his part, Mr Emmanuel said the former CBN governor is in the custody on NCoS pending the perfection of his bail.

“As far as we are concerned, we are not aware of any alleged attempt to forcefully release Dr Emefiele. Emefiele is still in our custody,” he said.

The Chairman of the Committee, Michael Etaba (APC), dismissed the petition following the presentations by the two agencies.

The committee dismissed the case because the matter is still in court.

Ex-CBN Governor’s case

Mr Emefiele was removed from office over corruption allegations on 9 June.

He was arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) on 10 June. The SSS detained him for months until it recently transferred his custody to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Altogether, Mr Emefiele spent five months in detention.

The FCT High Court, presided over by Olukayode Adeniyi, granted him bail on 8 November.

In July, the SSS arraigned him on two counts of “illegal possession” of firearms and live ammunition at the Federal High Court, Lagos. The SSS withdrew the charges in August.

Based on SSS investigations, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, again, preferred a N6.9 billion corruption charge against the former CBN boss at the FCT High Court in August.

But the arraignment was rescheduled on different occasions, a development that triggered speculations that Mr Emefiele was in plea bargain talks with the government over the charges filed against him.

Last month, the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, denied signing any plea bargain agreement with Mr Emefiele.

