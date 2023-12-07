The police in Oyo State said they have apprehended two officers who attempted to extort a lone Dutch woman travelling along the Moniya-Iseyin road in Oyo State.

This was disclosed in a short statement posted on the police state command’s X handle on Thursday.

Two police officers were seen in a viral social media video, marvelling at the traveller who told them she was riding a motorbike to Abuja.

The officers also attempted to collect money from the unidentified woman, asking her “Wetin you bring for us” and telling her to “bring money.”

As the video trended on social media, Nigerians criticised the police officers’ conduct.

“Constabulary police are only dragging the NPF image in a deadly mess, it’s so disgusting and so much irritating to represent the police in such a manner, NPF should do something to salvage its image from ruin,” @radnith posted on X.

The police, however, said the conduct of the officers was regrettable, adding “all those involved have been apprehended for immediate disciplinary actions. Supervision will be increased.”

The police also asked citizens to report any misconduct to the “Xsquad on+2348023535470.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

