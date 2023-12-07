FRSC says Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) have legal backing to arrest traffic offenders depending on the state within which they operate.

Deputy Corps Marshal at the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, stated in Abuja that the motoring public should give maximum cooperation to VIOs for the enhancement of safety on the roads

A unit commander of the FRSC in Abuja had earlier declared that VIOs did not have the right to arrest road traffic violators, including those operating overloaded vehicles or motorists caught using phones while driving.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the unit commander to the national headquarters for necessary administrative and disciplinary actions.

“The general public is advised to disregard the unit commander’s statement as it had no approval of the FRSC Corps Marshal and does not in any way reflect the corporate or general position of the FRSC.

“In line with sustaining the corps’ resolve that road safety is a collective responsibility, we acknowledge the role VIOs play in complementing the responsibilities of the FRSC through the enforcement of traffic laws,’’ Mr Kazeem stated.

He enjoined the motoring public to always comply with all established traffic regulations and to cooperate with security agencies deployed to maintain law and order on the highways, irrespective of their corporate mandate.

