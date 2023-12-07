Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Adams Oshiomhole, has said there are many foreign prisoners currently seeking refuge in Nigeria.

He said many of the foreign prisoners are working on construction sites in different parts of the country.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor and the senator representing Edo North on the platform of the APC, said this on Wednesday during the budget defence session of the Ministry of Interior.

The senator explained that many of the foreign prisoners were shipped to Nigeria to serve their jail terms.

“Your ministry needs to regulate the issuance of the quotas very well as I have on good authority that prisoners from foreign lands are working in Nigeria as construction workers.

“Many non-Nigerians are in the country, some of them live inside containers. I even believe and dare to say that there are foreign prisoners who are working in Nigeria. They were shipped to our country to serve their prison terms” he said.

Mr Oshiomhole also alleged that foreign prisoners received payment from the construction companies they work with in foreign currencies.

The senator said he knows some of the construction companies that harbour the foreign prisoners in Nigeria though he refused to mention their names and contact information.

“They were being paid according to their country’s minimum wage by the construction industry that brought them. I don’t want to mention the company’s name but if I am provoked, I will mention them.

“Honourable Minister, this is a serious issue, prisoners are not expected to work in their countries if the product or whatever they engage in is meant to be exported”, he said.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole speaks on assault on NLC president

Responding, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, assured that the federal government will continue to develop a job protection policy.

He said the job protection policy will prevent expatriates from handling the work meant for Nigerians.

Mr Tunji-Ojo also explained that the policy will prevent expatriates from evading tax payments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

