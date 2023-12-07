United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Wednesday that he has invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter for the first time in his six years as leader.

Article 99 states that the secretary-general “may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

“Facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, I urge the Council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe & appeal for a humanitarian cease-fire to be declared,” Mr Guterres said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The rare move by the secretary-general comes following the failure of the Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Considered the UN’s most powerful body, the 15-member Security Council is tasked with maintaining international peace and security.

In a letter to the UN Security Council president, Mr Guterres said, “The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region.

“The international community has a responsibility to use all its influence to prevent further escalation and end this crisis.”

The UN chief – who has been calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” since 18 October – also described “appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.”

As the bombardment continues, Mr Guterres said he believed the situation “may aggravate existing threats to the maintenance of international peace and security.”

If the council does choose to act on Mr Guterres’s advice and adopt a ceasefire resolution, it does have additional powers at its disposal to ensure the resolution is implemented, including the power to impose sanctions or authorise the deployment of an international force.

But the council’s five permanent members – China, Russia, the US, the UK and France – hold veto power.

The US used that veto on 18 October against a resolution that would have condemned Hamas’s attack on Israel while calling for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza. Twelve other council members voted in favour, while Russia and the UK abstained.

Mr Guterres said the Security Council’s continued lack of action and the sharp deterioration of the situation in Gaza had compelled him to invoke Article 99 for the first time since he took on the top job at the UN in 2017.

He warned that public order in Gaza could soon break down amid the complete collapse of the humanitarian system.

“I expect public order to break down soon due to the desperate situation, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible,” he noted.

He highlighted that more than 1,200 people in Israel were “brutally killed” by Hamas militants on 7 October, including 33 children, and the 130 people still being held captive.

“They must be immediately and unconditionally released. Accounts of sexual violence during these attacks are appalling,” the UN chief added.

As Israel continues to target Hamas fighters, he said civilians throughout the strip face grave danger, with over 15,000 reportedly killed, over 40 per cent of them children.

Around 80 per cent of Gazans are displaced, over 1.1 million seeking refuge in UN Palestine refugee agency (UNRWA) shelters.

“I reiterate my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared. This is urgent. The civilian population must be spared from greater harm,” the UN chief said.

He stressed that with a ceasefire, there was hope “and humanitarian assistance can be delivered in a safe and timely manner.”

But Mr Guterres’s invocation of Article 99 was not welcomed by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan.

In a post on X, Mr Erdan described the letter as “more proof” of Guterres’s “moral distortion and his bias against Israel.”

“The secretary-general’s call for a ceasefire is actually a call to keep Hamas’s reign of terror in Gaza,” said Mr Erdan, who also repeated his call for Mr Guterres to resign.

