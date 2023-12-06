The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 11 justices of the Court of Appeal for elevation to the Supreme Court bench.
NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said in a press statement on Wednesday, that the council took the decision at its 104th meeting after considering the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee.
The Wednesday’s meeting of the council, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, who doubles as NJC’s chairperson, also recommended some heads of courts and other judicial officers for federal and state courts in the country, according to Mr Oye
Currently, there are only 10 justices on the Supreme Court bench, which is 11 justices short of its full complement of 21 judges.
The recommendation of the 11 justices to fill the openings on the Supreme Court bench was made by the NJC to President Bola Tinubu, who has the exclusive powers to approve the appointment of the candidates subject to Senate’s confirmation.
If the appointment of all the candidates are confirmed as soon as possible, the Supreme Court will have its full complement of 21 justices for the first time.
Senate’s screening of appointment justices has been more like a routine over the years. Therefore, an upset during screening of the candidates is unlikely.
The NJC is the statutory body vested with the responsibilities of hiring and disciplining erring judges in Nigeria.
Last month, the news broke that the NJC had received a list of 22 nominees for 11 openings on the Supreme Court bench.
Read NJC’s statement with full list of 11 justices recommended for the Supreme Court bench and other judges recommended for other courts below:
Press Release
NJC RECOMMENDS APPOINTMENT OF 11 SUPREME COURT JUSTICES, ONE JUSTICE OF COURT OF APPEAL, 6 HEADS OF COURTS AND 26 OTHER JUDICIAL OFFICERS
The National Judicial Council (NJC, at its 104 Meeting of 6 December 2023 considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberations, recommended the under-listed names of successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Courts in Nigeria.
They are as follows:
ELEVEN JUSTICES, SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA
Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR
Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani
Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru
Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris
ONE JUSTICE, COURT OF APPEAL
Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat
CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE
Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya
CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE
Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar
GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE
Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE
Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE
Amaebi Ibomo Orukari
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE
Akinyemi Martins Ayodele
THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE
Ama Edet Ekpo
Theresa Ansa Agom
Jalarth Ogar Agim
THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE
Aminu Abdullahi Gusau
Usman Hassan Gummi
Hadi Sani
TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE
Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani
Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema
NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;
Fatima Adamu
Hauwa Lawal Umar
Musa Ahmad
Musa Daihuru Mohammed
Farida Rabiu Danbappa
Halima Aliyu Nasir
Aisha Mahmoud
Adam Abdullahi
Hanif Sanusi Yusuf
ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE
Opokuma David Lawrence
FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE
Esther Mami Ejeh
Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau
Musa Muhammad Dallah
Makama Tanze Benjamin
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike
Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya
All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.
The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.
Soji Oye, Esq.
Director, Information
