The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 11 justices of the Court of Appeal for elevation to the Supreme Court bench.

NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said in a press statement on Wednesday, that the council took the decision at its 104th meeting after considering the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee.

The Wednesday’s meeting of the council, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, who doubles as NJC’s chairperson, also recommended some heads of courts and other judicial officers for federal and state courts in the country, according to Mr Oye

Currently, there are only 10 justices on the Supreme Court bench, which is 11 justices short of its full complement of 21 judges.

The recommendation of the 11 justices to fill the openings on the Supreme Court bench was made by the NJC to President Bola Tinubu, who has the exclusive powers to approve the appointment of the candidates subject to Senate’s confirmation.

If the appointment of all the candidates are confirmed as soon as possible, the Supreme Court will have its full complement of 21 justices for the first time.

Senate’s screening of appointment justices has been more like a routine over the years. Therefore, an upset during screening of the candidates is unlikely.

The NJC is the statutory body vested with the responsibilities of hiring and disciplining erring judges in Nigeria.

Last month, the news broke that the NJC had received a list of 22 nominees for 11 openings on the Supreme Court bench.

Read NJC’s statement with full list of 11 justices recommended for the Supreme Court bench and other judges recommended for other courts below:

Press Release

NJC RECOMMENDS APPOINTMENT OF 11 SUPREME COURT JUSTICES, ONE JUSTICE OF COURT OF APPEAL, 6 HEADS OF COURTS AND 26 OTHER JUDICIAL OFFICERS

The National Judicial Council (NJC, at its 104 Meeting of 6 December 2023 considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberations, recommended the under-listed names of successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Courts in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

ELEVEN JUSTICES, SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

ONE JUSTICE, COURT OF APPEAL

Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat

CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE

Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya

CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar

GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE

Amaebi Ibomo Orukari

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE

Akinyemi Martins Ayodele

THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE

Ama Edet Ekpo

Theresa Ansa Agom

Jalarth Ogar Agim

THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE

Aminu Abdullahi Gusau

Usman Hassan Gummi

Hadi Sani

TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani

Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema

NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;

Fatima Adamu

Hauwa Lawal Umar

Musa Ahmad

Musa Daihuru Mohammed

Farida Rabiu Danbappa

Halima Aliyu Nasir

Aisha Mahmoud

Adam Abdullahi

Hanif Sanusi Yusuf

ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE

Opokuma David Lawrence

FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE

Esther Mami Ejeh

Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau

Musa Muhammad Dallah

Makama Tanze Benjamin

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike

Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya

All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.

Soji Oye, Esq.

Director, Information

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

