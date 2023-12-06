Members of the Third Republic House of Representatives (1992-1993), on Wednesday, asked the federal government to pay all salaries and allowances owed to them.

The lawmakers made the plea at a press briefing held in the House of Representatives Press Centre.

In 1992, 593 legislators were elected into the House of Representatives. The then National Assembly was dissolved in 1993 by the military administration of Sani Abacha following a successful coup against the Ernest Shonekan-led Interim National Government.

The former lawmakers have been demanding their allowances and other entitlements for several years.

Speaking on behalf of the ex-lawmaker, Amina Aliyu said about half of the class of 1993 have died while many are battling with health challenges and other problems.

She stated that some of them are “half dead” and have their “engines knocked”.

The former lawmaker said President Bola Tinubu, who served in the Third Republic Senate, should help expedite the payment of their allowances and entitlements.

“Many of us have died as I said. Some are half dead, like me here. I am also half dead because my engine is knocked. I am just trying to make life easy for myself. We are calling on the government, Asiwaju the president and head of state is one of us,” she said.

Another former member, Basil Okafor, explained that the government owed them salaries from the period they served.

“We have problems with our health system. We also have problems with our claims and salaries that were not paid at that time. We have problems that we are seeking the face of this government to see how they can help us resolve it,” he said.

A current member of the 10th House, Fred Agbedi, who also served in the Third Republic, said the National Assembly should pay the ex-lawmakers the salaries and allowances.

“I would like to join them in calling on the National Assembly to do the needful. if for any reason they have kept crying out that there are things, there are entitlements, there are benefits that were cut short because of the military intervention,” said Mr Agbedi, a PDP lawmaker from Bayelsa State.

