The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria said they have detained their operative for allegedly shooting a motorist in the state.

The video of the incident was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, who disclosed the arrest of the operative in a statement on Tuesday, identified the victim simply as Lucky. He did not, however, give the name of the operative and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Mr Edafe said the incident occurred around 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday at Ekrerhavwe Junction, Agbarho, while the officers were on a stop-and- search duty.

The Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, commiserated with the injured motorist, and wished him speedy recovery, according to Mr Edafe.

Mr Abass directed that the detained operative be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba for a “thorough and speedy” investigation, and assured that the operative will face disciplinary measures, including criminal prosecution.

Mr Edafe, in his earlier response to the incident, described it as a “sad event” while assuring the public that justice will be done.

The incident

The X user who posted the video of the incident around 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday stated how police operatives opened fire on the victim, with bullets hitting his leg and abdomen.

In the video, a man, in tears, could be seen shouting, “See dem here! Dem don shoot my brother.”

“Victor! Victor!” the man kept shouting, apparently to get the victim to stay strong. “See the oga wey shoot-am here,” he said in Pidgin English while pointing at the operative.

The victim’s voice could also be heard in the video, calling for help while lying down in the back seat of a car. “Make una pray for me,” he cried out in pain.

The clip showed some operatives armed with AK-47 rifles looking unperturbed at the scene of the incident.

The incident occurred a few months after a man was shot dead by a police officer along a major road in Delta State.

PREMIUM TIMES in April reported how a police operative, Ubi Ebri, in Delta was dismissed for allegedly killing a man who refused to offer him a N100 bribe.

The victim, Onyeka Ibe, was shot during a stop-and-search operation along Ugbolu-Illah Road in the state.

The killing angered youths in the area who carried the victim’s corpse in a stretcher and marched through major roads in Asaba.

