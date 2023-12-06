The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has renewed its call on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to transmit power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, who made the call during a press conference on Tuesday in Akure, said Ondo is in a “precarious state” due to its political situation derived from the ailment of the governor.

Mr Akeredolu has not been to his office in Akure since he returned from a medical vacation in August. He has been in his private residence in Ibadan where he is said to be receiving medical attention.

As a result, officials of his government have had to travel to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when they need to get his approvals for their memos.

The constitution provides for the deputy governor to act when the governor is unable to discharge his duties, including due to health challenges.

But the governor has instead kept his deputy at arm’s length while the state House of Assembly tried to remove Mr Aiyedatiwa from office.

After a grim power struggle within the state government, President Bola Tinubu summoned the parties to Abuja after which they announced a peace deal that checked moves by the rival camps to sack the deputy governor or declare him as acting governor.

While critics immediately described the agreement as a recipe for confusion, loyalists of the governor said it would ensure peace as the next governorship election in the state draws near.

However, an allegation of forgery of the signature of the governor made against officials of the state government is again threatening the “status quo.”

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Ajulo, had levelled the allegation against aides of the governor, but the state government quickly denied it.

Following the denial, Mr Ajulo and some prominent indigenes of the state responded by calling on the state government and other relevant authorities to investigate the allegations.

Briefing

Meanwhile, while briefing journalists on Tuesday, the PDP chairman said there was “a criminal interplay of selfish determinism by cliques within government circles, and the governor’s family overbearing interplay in government business.”

Mr Adams said while the PDP sympathises with the governor on his health challenge, it was deeply concerned about the “ruinous cost” it had brought upon the state, adding that the most obvious of the cost was “the emergence of a cabal, largely informal that had seized every initiative, mindlessly driving the state to penury”.

“As we speak, there is no clear leader of government business, the governor remains on his sick bed, the deputy governor is still battling for his political survival, irrespective of President Bola Tinubu’s much-proclaimed intervention and our state continues to wander in darkness.

“Most disturbing, however, is that our finances are suffering as hard-earned resources of the state are being pilfered by interest groups within and outside government, this is to the detriment of our development and wellbeing.”

The party cited concerns that a N7 billion palliative fund disbursed by the state government ”did not go to the people.”

He urged the government to render an account of its stewardship and the state of the state’s finances.

While urging the governor to transmit power to his deputy, the PDP recalled the admonition of Mr Akeredolu to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, when he was ill.

“We wish to remind Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of his admonition to President Umaru Yar‘Adua when he was ill, he said and we quote, ‘no matter how much you love your country, it should not be at the detriment of your health. It is not your Party or your wife that will determine whether you are capable of handling state matters; it is only your doctors…’

“It is now crystal clear that Akeredolu’s doctors have since instructed him to stay away from his office and state, this certainly underscores the fact that he is currently not fit to handle state matters; we urge Mr Governor to please use his then advice to the late President Yar’Adua and again transmit power to the Deputy Governor in the interest of our dear state.

“We have heard stories of how Babajide (governor’s son) rides the Governor’s official convoy to visit his friends, that is ludicrous and an errant abuse of power and privileges. The mass of Ondo State people abhor, detest, disapprove and reject such actions.

“We also note the total indiscipline and rudeness of some members of the State Executive Council to the office of the Deputy Governor, it merely indicates that the Akeredolu administration is rudderless, not cohesive and bereft of the required legitimacy to remain atop of the affairs of Government any longer.

“We urge Governor Akeredolu to have a sense of history, he must care enough about what history will record about him, truly he is Governor, still ailing, the health of the state cannot be dragged to his sick bed alongside him; posterity will not take kindly to this mean and shortsighted attitude.”

The PDP had earlier challenged the state House of Assembly on the screening and approval of caretaker committees for the local governments on 29th November.

The party described the act as a breach of the provisions of the constitution which in Section 7(1) states that “the system of Local Government by democratically elected government council under this Constitution is guaranteed and accordingly, the Government of every state shall subject to Section 8 of this constitution ensure their existence under a law which provides for establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.”

“In furtherance of Section 8, the Ondo State Local Government System, Establishment and Administration and other Auxiliary Matters Law, 2006 requires that there shall always be an election to fill vacant positions to the office of the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councilors in the Local Government Areas.

“These law provisions were flagrantly disobeyed and trampled upon by the House of Assembly in its quest to serve purposes inimical to the Local Government system,” Mr Adams said.

“In view of the above, we immediately went to Court to challenge this rape of the Constitution and an injunction was given to the effect that those interlopers should not be sworn into office as they remain unknown to the law.

“To our consternation and further confirmation of our declaration of the absence of leadership in Government business, some officials of Government and the APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, organized and swore in those interlopers as officials of the Local Governments, this is indeed a criminal action and an absolute disrespect and disregard for the rule of law.

“Most unfortunately, however, a supposed senior citizen and presumed learned person, Princess Oladunni Odu presided over the illegal swearing-in of illegal officers at the unholy hour of 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

“In view of the above, we will certainly approach the Court to commit those responsible for these illegalities to jail for contempt of Court,” the PDP chairman said.

