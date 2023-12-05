The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, have killed a suspected commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Umuogo, Amuzu, a community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the IPOB commander was killed when police operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit raided a camp belonging to the IPOB members on Monday.

The police spokesperson said the operatives also dislodged some IPOB members from the camp during the operation.

The slain commander, identified as Ishaka, was second in command to the main leader of the IPOB syndicate in the area, Ebube Virus, the police said.

Mr Okoye said the operation, led by Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, followed confessions made by a suspected IPOB member involved in the killing of the divisional police officer in charge of Ahiazu Mbaise, another council area in the state.

“In the process, the second in command to Ebube Virus, who is on the Command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities in the Mbaise Axis, was neutralised in a fierce gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the combat-ready police operatives,” he said.

“While others escaped with gunshot injuries, one AK-47 rifle loaded with 19 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the neutralised terrorist,” the police spokesperson added.

He said an operation was ongoing to track down other fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has appreciated the gallant operatives for their sustained efforts in the onslaught against criminals in the state, Mr Okoye said.

Mr Danjuma reiterated the resolve of the police in the state to collaborate with other security agencies to achieve improved peace and security during and after the yuletide seasons.

The police commissioner appealed to Imo State residents to support the police and other security agencies with “timely and actionable” information that will assist in the fight against terrorism in the state.

He urged hospital owners and first aid outlets to report to the police anybody seen with gunshot injuries.

IPOB, a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

