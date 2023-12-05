The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court at Bwari, Abuja, has absolved Edozie Njoku, the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), of forgery and impersonation.

Mr Njoku, and the national youth leader of APGA, Chukwuma Nwoga, were arraigned by the Nigeria police before Mohammed Madugu, a judge of the FCT High Court at Bwari in November 2022 for alleged fraud.

But in a judgement delivered on Tuesday, the judge, Mr Madugu, said the police failed to prove how Mr Njoku committed impersonation as APGA national chairman.

APGA leadership had been enmeshed in a fierce tussle between Mr Njoku and Victor Oye, who both lay claim to the party.

The police had arraigned the duo on a 14-count charge impersonation and conspiring with others at large to alter a decision of the Supreme Court delivered by Mary Peter Odili, who is now retired.

Verdict

However, in his verdict on Tuesday, Mr Madugu dismissed the charges against the defendants for lack of substantial evidence by the police.

“Lack of sufficient and credible evidence, the prosecution has failed woefully to prove its case against the defendants.

“I find the 1st defendant, Edozie Njoku and the 2nd defendant, Chukwuma Nwoga, not guilty as charged, and therefore they are discharged and acquitted,” Mr Madugu said.

The judge said “it’s crystal clear that internal disputes in APGA had played a significant role in causing complexity of the case.”

In count one, the court held that being an allegation of criminal conspiracy, it must be proven by the prosecution with circumstantial evidence.

The court said the prosecution witness did not produce any evidence linking the defendants with an agreement or conspiracy to commit the alleged offence.

Relying on section 138 of the Evidence Act, the judge said the prosecution had the burden to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“In accordance with section 178 of the penal code, the prosecution did not establish any dishonest intent from the letter (Mr) Njoku wrote to Justice Mary Peter Odilli retired.”

Background

Mr Njoku had urged the court to discharge and acquit him and his co-defendant of the charges because the police failed to discharge the statutory burden of proof placed on them.

But the police called their first witness, Godwin Odu.

Mr Odu, led in evidence by the prosecution lawyer, Rimamsomte Ezekiel, said he emerged the deputy national secretary of APGA at the party’s convention held in Awka, Anambra State, on 31 May 2019.

Mr Odu informed the court that it was after the Awka convention that Mr Njoku began parading himself as the new national chairman of APGA.

In his reaction to the judgement, Mr Njoku told journalists that he had been vindicated.

He said the court declared him as the national chairman of APGA going by the judgement of the Supreme Court.

“There’s nothing as great as the truth. The court has cleared me of forgery, conspiracy and impersonation allegations and even went on to declare that I am the national chairman of APGA; that I have the power to write letters in that capacity.

“The INEC has refused to recognise me as the National Chairman of APGA because I’m facing a criminal charge, today I have been absolved of any wrongdoing. So, what else will INEC say that will make them not accord me full recognition,” Mr Njoku said.

A certified true copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court ruling on the APGA leadership crisis between Messrs Njoku and Oye directed INEC to accord Mr Njoku recognition as APGA national chairman.

The proof of service of the ruling dated 5 April was on a case between Jude Okeke and APGA & others, delivered by a five-member panel of the Supreme Court on 24 March.

