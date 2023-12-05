Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has presented a budget of N521.6 billion for 2024 to the House of Assembly for approval, with education taking a huge chunk.

Presenting the budget, tagged Budget of Disruptive Economic Growth, on Tuesday at the Assembly Complex in Enugu, Mr Mbah said it was 132 per cent higher than that of the revised 2023 budget of over N210 billion.

He said the budget is made up of N107.2 billion recurrent expenditure and N414.3 billion capital expenditure.

He gave the breakdown of the expected revenue to include opening balance of N11 billion, Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of N252 billion, statutory revenue of N60 billion, excess crude oil proceeds and other revenues amounting to N16 billion and VAT proceed of N44 billion.

The governor said 33 per cent of the budget would go into the education sector, adding that the government had started the construction of 260 ultra-modern smart schools in all the political wards of the state.

UNESCO recommends that 26 per cent of national budgets should be spent on education

“These schools are unique not only in the fact that they would house the entire basic school classes from crèche to JS3, but also in terms of the significant changes.

“We are working on the curriculum of the children, where we will be infusing new subject areas like technology, robotics, artificial intelligence.

“In addition, the approach to teaching in these schools will be experiential, with extensive use of practical, examples, dramatisation, (and) gamification.

“This naturally requires extensive re-training of our teachers to enable them grasp these new learning approaches as well as the various technology-based teaching and learning tools to which we shall deploy tablets, interactive white-boards, learning management systems,” he said.

On the health sector, Mr Mbah said N22.8 billion had been budgeted to enhance healthcare facilities, expand access to quality healthcare services, and bolster response to health emergencies.

He said the goal was to ensure that every citizen had access to reliable and efficient healthcare services.

“We pledge to upgrade healthcare facilities, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and implement initiatives to enhance public health awareness.

“In particular, we have commenced the construction of 260 Type-2 Primary Health Centres across the 260 wards in the state to cater for the health needs of rural communities,” he added.

Receiving the budget, the Speaker of the House, Uche Ugwu, assured the governor that the lawmakers would give it speedy passage to enable the government execute its developmental agenda.

