The Police in Rivers State have arrested suspects who allegedly abducted and buried their victim alive after collecting ransom.

The victim, Praise Daakian, is a former chairperson of the Community Development Committee in Kereken-Boue, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects identified as Baridapdo Igia, 33, and Elvis Gordon, 26 allegedly buried alive the victim after collecting N200, 000 from his wife as part payment for ransom.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatunji Disu stated this on Monday in Port Harcourt, during his maiden news briefing after assuming duties in the state, Punch newspaper reported.

Mr Disu did not state whether the victim had died or was rescued.

The suspects, Mr Disu said, were arrested on 15 November in separate operations by officers of the Anti-Cultism Unit in Kereken-Boue community of Khana Local Government Area.

“On the day of resumption, I had before me a security deficit in many areas of Rivers State. One of those areas was Khana Local Government, and we immediately deployed tactical units to quell the situation.”

“After a series of interrogations, the duo confessed to being leaders of Iceland and Degbam cult groups in Khana Local Government Area, and have been terrorising Khana Local Government Area for the past three years.

“These cult groups have been known to have endless clashes in the community. During interrogations, they also admitted to kidnapping and burying alive Mr Daakian.

The police said they have also arrested three suspected armed robbers and cultists in the Trans-Amadi area of the state.

The police commissioner identified the three suspects as Elsharawy Joseph, 27, Thankgod Achese, 23, and Ibrahim Ishaq, 25, and said they were intercepted in a tricycle and arrested on 19 November by the police while on patrol along Danjuma Drive.

“Upon a thorough search, one locally made pistol and a dagger were recovered, alongside the tricycle which is suspected to be stolen. The suspects confessed to the crime of robbery using the ‘one chance’ model and have robbed and stole phones and valuables from unsuspecting victims.

“They use their tricycle (Keke) along Odili Road and Abuloma areas to search for passengers to rob and push the passengers out after forcibly taking their valuables. They owned up to using a dagger and a locally made pistol to scare their victims. They obtained the pistol from one Nkpogeto, who is still at large.”

Mr Disu urged members of the public to furnish the police with necessary information to enable them to fight crimes in the state.

