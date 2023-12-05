President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the families of victims, the people and government of Kaduna State over the bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday.

Scores of people died and others injured in the village following a drone operation by the Nigerian Army on Sunday. The residents had gathered to mark Maulud festivities.

President Tinubu, who is currently in Dubai, UAE, for the Climate Change Summit, described the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

The president directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and calls for calm while the authorities look diligently into the mishap.

President Tinubu also directed swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

