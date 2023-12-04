Federal University Dutsin Ma, Katsina State, has conferred honorary doctorate degrees on a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shema, the Emir of Daura, Umar – Faruk Umar and the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Bayero.

The conferment of the degrees was held at the take-off site of the university during the combined 7th and 8th convocations of the university.

Mr Shema, a two-term governor, was conferred with a Doctor of Law degree, Mr Umar was awarded a Doctor of Letters degree, while Mr Bayero was awarded an honorary Doctor of Business Administration.

“Three distinguished and eminent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavours would be awarded honorary degrees,” the University’s Vice Chancellor, Armaya’u Bichi said during the ceremony.

In his remarks, Mr Shema commended the university for shaping his journey in life.

He urged the graduates, those before them and the institution itself to become symbols of the privileges that a well-tailored education offers.

VC speaks on achievements

Mr Bichi said the university graduated 401 post-graduate students and 4365 undergraduate students for two sets.

“Out of this number, 11 have PhDs, 168 Have Academic Masters, 73 have Professional Diplomas and 149 have PGDs. We are also graduating a total of 4365 students. Out of this number, 112 have first class, 1131 have second class upper, 2476 have second class lower and 646 have third class degrees,” Mr Bichi added.

The vice chancellor said some of the achievements recorded in the university during his tenure include an increase in the number of faculties from three to 14, winning of several research grants, approval of proposed academic programmes by the National University Commission (NUC), inauguration of school of basic and remedial studies, creation of an entrepreneurship centre among others.

“We’ve witnessed infrastructural development with three female students hostels each with a capacity of 360-bed space, two 250 seats capacity auditorium, two storey building block for our Junior Secondary School and many other structures are coming up at various stages of completion and one number multipurpose Laboratory,” he said.

