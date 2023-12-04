PREMIUM TIMES (PT) subscribes to the Code of Ethics for Nigerian journalists as approved by the Nigerian Press Organisation on March 20, 1998.

In keeping with the code and best practices, PT is committed to the highest standards of ethics. We recognise that our journalists and other personnel are human beings and, therefore, fallible. If or where errors or faults occur, PT is committed to understanding how it happened, facilitating an accountable grievance process, making appropriate redress and learning the proper lessons.

STAGES

In this spirit, our grievance process shall comprise the following stages:

(a) Initial complaint to the managing editor/editor-in-chief

(b) If dissatisfied, a written submission to the PT Ombudsman Board;

(c) Follow up and implementation of recommendations, where applicable.

We urge our readers, especially those affected by the articles we publish or the behaviour of our PERSONNEL, to contact our Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief through the following addresses:

newsroom@premiumtimesng.com, idris@premiumtimesng.com and mojeed@premiumtimesng.com

Any person not satisfied with the handling of their complaints by the Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief may make a written submission to the Premium Times Ombudsman Board, an independent three-member oversight panel established to serve as an advocate for our readers about any allegation(s) of professional or ethical breaches by our personnel.

PT shall keep records of any complaints received and may periodically, in consultation with the Ombudsman Board, provide public information about them.

WHO CAN COMPLAIN

Any person or organisation who claims and can show that they have been personally affected by a story or article published or by the behaviour of personnel employed by PT may use this grievance process.

HOW TO COMPLAIN

Complaints to the Board shall be made in writing either by email (complaints@premiumtimesng.com) or by post to Premium Times Ombudsman Board, 53 Mambolo Street, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, Nigeria.

Complainants shall include links, screenshots, or printed copies of the articles complained about in their submissions. Complainants may be required to show evidence that they complied with the first step of exhausting internal procedure by complaining to the Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief.

Complaints shall be made no later than one month from the publication date of the affected articles or the alleged misbehaviour of the personnel in question. The Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief or the Ombudsman Board may grant an extension of time where circumstances permit.

Complainants are advised against publicity of their submissions in other media platforms until their complaints are decided upon.

COMPLAINTS CONCERNING ISSUES PENDING IN COURT

The PT grievance process shall not be available for or applicable to issues before a court or other judicial grievance forum. If the subject matter of a complaint is already before a court, the Ombudsman Board shall be unable to proceed with it.

Accordingly, a Complainant shall be required to indicate whether or not the subject matter of their complaint is already pending before a court or other judicial grievance process.

DURATION AND COMPLIANCE

The Ombudsman Board will ensure that complaints are resolved as quickly as possible. The outcome of the process shall be communicated in writing to both the complainant and PT Management, who shall ensure compliance, where applicable, and report back to the Ombudsman Board.

