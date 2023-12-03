The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced the promotion of 32,361 personnel of the agencies under the supervision of the ministry.

Mr Tunji-Ojo announced this on his X account on Saturday following a meeting of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) in Abuja on Friday.

The minister said the Board approved the promotion of 4,498 personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service, 4,598 personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service, 1,680 of the Federal Fire Service and 21,385 workers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Arising from the 5th Meeting of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) which I chaired; the board approved the promotion of 4498 personnel from the Nigerian Correctional Service, 4598 from the Nigeria Immigration Service, 1680 from Federal Fire Service, and 21385 from Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, totalling 32,361 personnel across board,” he stated.

Mr Tunji-Ojo explained that no administration had achieved this feat in recent years, saying it is evidence of an unalloyed commitment to the welfare of the officers.

“This feat, which remains unprecedented in the history of paramilitary service in Nigeria, is evidence of the commitment of the #RenewedHope government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) in prioritising the welfare of our officers,” he explained.

Earlier on Friday, Ahmed Audi, who represented the director-general of NCDC, told journalists after the meeting of the CDCFIB that the promotion was unprecedented.

“Today, December 1, 2023, arising from the meeting in the Board of Immigration, the Board of Civil Defense, Immigration, Corrections and Fire Service Board, where the Minister of Interior presided, we approved the following numbers of promotion of personnel for all the services in the ministry.

“The details are as follows: for Nigerian Correction Service, A total number of 4,498 personnel have been promoted to the next rank out of 7,000 that sat for the examination. That is a departure from last year. There’s an improvement in the number of vacancies that were obtained from the service.”

“For Nigeria Immigration Service, we have 4,598 personnel promoted this quarter across various ranks. That is out of 6,544. That is also a departure and improvement from last year. The next one is the Federal Fire Service, where we have 1,680 out of 1,698. There is also an improvement from that of last year. And this is across various ranks.”

“The last one is the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence, which is unprecedented. This is the first time we’re having this sizable number promoted in the service. Out of about 25,921 persons who sat for the exam, the Board has been able to promote 21,385. I think this is very unprecedented,” he explained.

