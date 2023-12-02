The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has praised his deputy, Philip Shaibu on his birthday despite their worsening political feud.

Mr Shaibu turned 54 on Saturday.

The governor took to X (formally Twitter) and Facebook to pay tributes to Mr Shaibu, acknowledging “the energy and vigour” his deputy has brought to bear in “bringing transformational change and development to Edo State.”

“I congratulate my brother, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, @HonPhilipShaibu on his 54th birthday.

“I thank him immensely for his support in the course of our drive for the development of our State in the last seven years.

“Alongside making these contributions to this administration, he has remained an exemplary husband, father and a great family man.

“I celebrate him today and wish him many more years in good health and sound mind,” the governor said in a message he signed.

Political feud

Mr Shaibu first served as a lawmaker in Edo State before he was elected a federal lawmaker in 2015. He later resigned and paired with Mr Obaseki on a joint ticket where they contested and won the governorship election in the state in 2016 under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the support of the then-incumbent Governor now senator, Adams Oshiomhole, Messrs Obaseki and Shaibu enjoyed a smooth victory at the polls.

Four years later, they sought a second term but were denied a return ticket by Mr Oshiomhole who later became the National Chairman of the APC, a situation that forced them to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where they contested and won the election in 2020.

After falling out with Mr Oshiomhole, Messrs Obaseki and Shaibu enjoyed a strong political bond until lately when the duo fell apart following Mr Shaibu’s ambition to succeed Mr Obaseki as governor in 2024.

Mr Shaibu recently sought a court protection over a perceived impeachment plot by the State Assembly but later withdrew the suit and apologised to the governor after leaders in the state mediated peace between them.

Mr Shaibu on Monday officially declared to contest for the governorship of the state in 2024, saying “Nobody can stop my ambition”.

The deputy governor said, with his political experience spanning three decades, nobody is better placed to succeed Mr Obaseki than him, adding that the state cannot afford to experiment with a new person.

But Mr Obaseki, who appears to favour another person as his successor said his deputy was “overambitious”.

He relocated Mr Shaibu’s office from the Government House to another area in Benin, the state capital.

