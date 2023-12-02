The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of three traditional rulers in an auto crash that occured in Ogbomoso, Oyo State on Friday.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Saturday, the FRSC sector commander in the state, Joshua Adekanye, attributed the cause of the auto crash to speed violation and wrongful overtaking.

According to Mr Adekanye, two vehicles were involved in the accident – a white M/Benz E230 car with registration number ‘OLODOGBO’ and a white Scania Truck with registration number MUS 301 XF.

He said out of the six people in the vehicles, three died while the others were injured.

“The injured victims were taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso while the corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” Mr Adekanye said.

A witness, Samuel Oloruntoba, however, told NAN that the traditional rulers of Odogbo, Bowula, and Ayetoro communities in Orire local government areas of the state died in the accident

According to Mr Oloruntoba, the victims were on their way to a funeral party of another traditional ruler’s relation in the area when the accident occured in Arinkinkin area of Ogbomoso.

He said the car the deceased traditional rulers were riding in rammed into the oncoming truck, which resulted in the death of the Obas. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

