Temporarily engaged teachers under the J-Teach programme in Jigawa State on Saturday interrupted an aptitude test being conducted by State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB).

The teachers were alleging that the test was a plan to replace them from getting permanent appointments.

The state governor, Umar Namadi, had approved permanent offers of appointment to 3,000 teachers to bridge the existing gaps across the state.

The J-Teach teachers are being considered for the permanent employment.

Some of the protesting teachers disagreed with the SUBEB on the need for the competence examination.

They claimed that they had undergone a series of tests previously.

They alleged seeing new faces in the examination centres that were hitherto not part of the J-Teach programme.

They feared that the new persons were brought in by officials to replace them.

One of the protesters, Abbas Aujara, told reporters that about 4,500 of the temporary teachers who were recruited in 2021 had sat for five different attitude tests and three different verification exercises.

“Today we have spent two years as J-Teach staff contributing our quota in Jigawa Educational Development, surviving on a token amount of allowance.

“The state governor had last month directed for absorbing us to permanent teachers. We went for screening and documentation according to Civil Service rules just last week, but to our dismay, we were invited for another aptitude test, and thousands of new faces who are not J-teach members came for the test,” Mr Aujara claimed.

Efforts effort to speak with the head of the SUBEB, Haruna Musa, a professor, were unsuccessful.

But the chief of staff to the governor, Mustapha Makama, who received the protesters at the government house, promised to deliver their grievances to the governor.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Human Rights Network in the state, Musbahu Basirka, acknowledged the government’s commitment to promoting quality education and prioritising the welfare of teachers.

However, Mr Basirka called on the government to consider the concern of the protesters.

“They have raised concerns about the proposed examination they are required to undertake. It is important to amplify their voices and bring them to the immediate attention of the authorities.

“While we understand that assessments are vital to evaluate the competency of educators, it is essential to address the grievances expressed by these dedicated teachers. The dissatisfaction among the candidates stems from several reasons, which have led to their protests and unease.

“We, as the Human Rights Network Jigawa, urge the Jigawa State Government to intervene and engage in constructive dialogue with the J-Teach teachers. It is fundamental to address their concerns transparently and find a mutually beneficial resolution that upholds the principles of fairness and equity,” Mr Basirka said.

