The president of the ongoing 28th meeting of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28), Sultan Al-Jaber, on Saturday, said 117 countries have endorsed a commitment to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The COP28 president made the remark while speaking at the World Climate Action Summit at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate, on Saturday.

He said the countries will “work together” to bring global renewable energy generation capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

Mr Al Jaber also noted that the countries are committed to work together in order to collectively double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements to more than four percent per year.

However, the commitments are non-binding yet.

“But I do need more, and I’m kindly requesting all parties to come on board as soon as possible please. This can and will help transition the world away from unabated coal,” the COP28 president said.

He also said: “The world will break down if we don’t fix the energies we use today. The world will break down if we don’t mitigate the emissions on a gigaton scale. And the world can potentially break down if we don’t rapidly transition to zero-carbon alternatives.”

More details later…

