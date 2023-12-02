The House of Representatives has debunked the claim by one of its members that President Bola Tinubu submitted an empty budget to the National Assembly.

The Spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti) told PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview on Saturday that the president presented the hard copies of the budget, contrary to the claim made by Yusuf Galambi, a member of the lower chamber.

“Of course, what else would be inside? Do you think the president would bring empty papers? How do people make grievous allegations?

“So this is a calculated attempt to discredit the system and to make people lose confidence in the system. It is considered a serious thing,” the legislator said.

The allegation

Mr Galambi, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) representing Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa State, had, in an interview with BBC Hausa, claimed that the president submitted an empty budget during the presentation ceremony.

“We have checked but there was nothing inside. We checked it. In the history of the National Assembly, this was the first time such a thing happened.

“The constitution has made it clear (that a document must be presented) but this time, it was only a reading on paper. They didn’t provide the document for us to go through and see what is proposed for each sector,” he said.

President Tinubu presented the N27.5 trillion budget to the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The two chambers debated the general principle of the budget on Thursday and Friday and subsequently passed it for a second reading and referred it to relevant committees in their chambers.

‘Galambi is never in plenary’

Mr Rotimi stated that Mr Galambi is not in a position to speak on legislative matters because “he is never in the chamber for plenary activities”.

He claimed that the lawmaker has not attended up to 10 per cent of the total plenary sessions held since the inauguration of this 10th Assembly.

The spokesperson said the lawmaker could face the committee on House Ethnic and Privilege for his “grievous claim” and non-attendance of plenary sessions.

“This is someone (Galambi)—it has been proven—has not met up to 10 per cent of plenary since we resumed. Go and verify. He does not even know what’s happening in parliament. Does he attend anything? When somebody comes and just says what he knows nothing about. Does he even attend plenary sessions to now make grievous accusations against the House and the presidency as well?

“I am not saying that he would, but I am not ruling it out because anything that seeks to discredit the institution, more important, a very important national ritual, like budget presentation……..,”

Mr Rotimi did not provide any evidence to back the claim that Mr Galambi has not been attending plenary sessions.

Penalty for absenteeism

A member of the National Assembly risks losing his/her seat for not attending a number of plenary sessions.

“68. (1) A member of the Senate or of the House of Representatives shall vacate his seat in the House of which he is a member if –

“Without just cause he is absent from meetings of the House of which he is a member for a period amounting in the aggregate to more than one-third of the total number of days during which the House meets in any one year.”

‘Galambi is suffering from election fatigue’

The deputy spokesperson of the House, Philip Agbese, while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly on Saturday, said the Jigawa lawmaker is suffering from post-election fatigue.

“In fact, I blame lack of concentration, absenteeism and post-election petition trauma for such a careless comment by the honourable member from Jigawa State.

“And to say the least, such an isolated comment shouldn’t have been reported by a patriotic press anywhere in the world,” Mr Agbese added.

Mr Agbese said, “The House of Representatives has passed that stage long ago”, stressing that, “the 10th National Assembly of the House of Representatives doesn’t entertain frivolities from the executive or members of the public.”

The lawmaker, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, hinted that “the Committee on Appropriation has long ago distributed the details of the budget proposal to the respective Committees.”

Mr Agbese added that relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would be invited from Monday to give justification for the estimates (budget defence), as soon as possible.

He also assured that “Mr. Speaker in his usual style, will monitor the activities of all the committees during the period of scrutiny and Nigerians can be rest assured of the best from the people’s House.”

The House is currently on recess to allow committees to carry out the public hearing on the budget.

