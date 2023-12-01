Morocco has been chosen as the host for the 4th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in 2024.

The Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC), Jean Kaseya, made this known during the closing ceremony of the 3rd CPHIA, in Lusaka, Zambia on Thursday.

Mr Kaseya said this is the first time a Francophone country will be hosting the high-level event which brings together African heads of state, ministers of health, leading scientists, innovators, among other experts.

“I have the privilege and honour on behalf of the 1.4 billion Africans, on behalf of my colleagues from Africa CDC, to announce that the next CPHIA will be hosted for the first time by a Francophone country, in a northern region – that is Morocco,” he said.

He said it is evident that Africa is breaking barriers in global health and creating a movement of African scientists, policymakers, healthcare workers, and non-governmental organisations.

3rd CPHIA

The just concluded 3rd CPHIA which was held in Lusaka, Zambia from November 27-30, drew over 5,000 in-person delegates and 20,000 virtual attendees from 90 countries across the globe.

The theme of the conference is “Breaking Barriers: Repositioning Africa in the Global Health Architecture.”

Mr Kaseya said the past four days have been inspiring to witness the powerful public health conversations and collaborations.

He appreciated the government of the Republic of Zambia, scientists, healthcare workers, CSOs, and the youth for their dedication and contributions to improving public health in Africa.

The annual CPHIA provides a unique African-led platform for leaders across the continent to reflect on lessons learned in health and science and align on a way forward for creating more resilient health systems.

The first CPHIA was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic from 14 to 16 December 2021.

In December 2022, a total of 2,800 scientists, policymakers, and advocates from around the world gathered in person in Kigali, Rwanda, for the 2nd CPHIA to spotlight African science and innovation, and strengthen local, regional, and global collaboration, with an additional 11,625 participants joining the main conference sessions online via the live stream.

The Minister of Health of Morocco, Khalid Aït Taleb, said the country is delighted to host next year’s CPHIA, and that the country looks forward to welcoming all Africans in 2024.

