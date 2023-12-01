The Association of Katsina State Foreign Trained Health workers on Friday presented an award of excellence to a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shema, for sponsoring them to study overseas.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the health workers studied courses like Medicine, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Radiology, Nursing, and Dentistry in Jordan, Egypt, Niger Republic and other places.

While receiving the award, Mr Shema said he was deliberate about education during his tenure.

He said he was delighted about the impact of his foreign scholarship scheme especially among health workers.

“The last time I saw them was when I was bidding them farewell to go to various countries to study. And I’m today so happy and grateful to Allah that these young people are providing services in critical areas of need in Nigeria. To send your child to school and for the child to come back with flying colours is the aspiration of every parent. I’m sure that Katsina today State stands tall,” Mr Shema said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the association, Aminu Sulaiman, said that over 800 students were beneficiaries of the foreign scholarship scheme.

He said over 60 per cent of health workers in the state benefited from the scheme that existed between 2008 and 2015.

“I personally never thought I would be selected because even my father said the scheme would be taken over by the children of the elites but I applied and without reaching out to anybody in that government, I was invited to write an examination and was later shortlisted. Most of those we went with were also children of the poor who were mostly surprised to have been selected for the examination,” Mr Sulaiman, a medical doctor, said.

The association also recognised Aminu Kado (a professor and former education commissioner), Siraj Abdulkareem (an academic doctor), Abdullahi Garba-Faskari (a former deputy governor to Mr Shema) and Rabiu Magaji with awards for their “efforts in supporting and complementing Mr Shema’s good works.”

A lawyer and politician, Mr Shema was governor of Katsina State from 2007-2015. Before that, he was a member of the 2005 National Political Reform Conference, deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and Katsina State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice from 1999 to 2003.

