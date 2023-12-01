Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has signed an executive order for the transition of Niger State into a green economy.

The executive order, titled, “Niger State Green Economy Initiative Order (No.3),” was signed on Wednesday at the commencement of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Council Chambers, Government House, Minna, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim.

According to the statement, the executive order provides the guidelines for the transition of the state’s economy into a green economy.

“Green economy initiative shall be driven by the state blueprint that details the strategic pillars and outlines the strategic key performance indicators, targets and timelines of the transition into a green economy,” it reads in part.

The order also provides that the “Niger State government shall produce a state-wide land use and economic development plan to guide investment decisions and ensure investments that would stabilise the green transition is properly coordinated and planned.”

The Order further directed all the ministries, departments and agencies of the state to adhere strictly to the initiative as appropriate sanction would be carried out on any violator.

After signing the order, the governor explained that it will ensure effective implementation of the green economy policy.

Mr Bago, a former member of the House of Representatives, has been very keen on the green economy since he emerged as governor.

In October, he held a green economy summit in Niger State to encourage investors to invest in the state.

The governor also recently declared the planting of 10 million trees in six months in the state to stop the impact of climate change and also earn carbon credit.

This latest move by the governor is coming at a time the Conference of Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is in progress in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

President Bola Tinubu and other world leaders are gathered in Dubai to take decisive action on climate commitments to prevent further impacts.

Mr Tinubu, in his budget presentation speech on Wednesday, also highlighted the green economy as one of the major opportunities Nigeria must tap into.

“I have directed relevant government agencies to diligently work towards securing substantial funding commitments that will bolster Nigeria’s energy transition.

“It is imperative that we seize this opportunity to attract international partnerships and investments that align with our national goals,” the president said.

Energy transition and climate financing are the core components of the year’s COP conversations.

