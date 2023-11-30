The House of Representatives will hold a plenary session on Friday to continue the debate on the 2024 budget submitted by President Bola Tinubu.

The Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, announced this on Thursday during the debate on the budget.

President Tinubu presented a budget of N27.5 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The lower chamber commenced the debate on the general principles of the money bill on Thursday but the time of the exercise was extended to Friday to allow other members to contribute.

The lawmakers mostly hold plenaries on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, but can schedule emergency sessions on any day, including weekends.

The Appropriation Bill must pass through the five stages of the bill before becoming a law – first reading, second reading, committee stage, Committee of Supply consideration and third reading.

Mr Tinubu had asked the National Assembly to give the bill an expeditious passage to maintain the January to December budget cycle.

The debate

House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, described the budget proposal as encompassing as it targets security, economy, education and healthcare.

He noted that the allocation to security is not by accident, adding that “once security is properly tackled, the economy will grow.”

Speaking on the budget, Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) praised President Tinubu for prioritising the security sector, noting that security is the prerequisite for other things.

Mr Jaha commended the government for making efforts to diversify the economy and tapping into the “unexploited opportunities and resources.”

“As we are all aware, of all evils, unemployment is the worst because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

“By diversifying the economy, definitely there is going to be a development of our population which by extension will give our people a sense of belonging,” he said.

In his contribution, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), said the bill reflects the campaign promises of Mr Tinubu.

He urged relevant committees of the House to help the president in achieving the vision.

“President is ready for business. Our own is to provide robust oversight engagement. By providing robust overnight to ensure that we support Tinubu to deliver the dividends of good governance, otherwise, the expectation of Tinubu will not be satisfied,” he said.

Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) lauded the president for acknowledging the role of states in achieving the needed economic development for the country.

Mr Soli said the decision of the president to collaborate with sub-national governments will help in the synergy of economic policies. He said states will start aligning their budgets with the federal budget.

“For the first time, I am hearing in the budget speech that the president is mentioning collaboration with sub-nationals,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the president to block leakages, particularly in the recurrent expenditure.

“If leakages are not blocked, forget about profits. Let the committee chairs look at the issue of personnel cost because they are over-bloated.

“I know ICPC used to summon agencies to come — to audit them on their personnel cost because it is over-bloated,” he said.

In their contributions, the Chief Whip, Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe), and the Minority Whip, Ali Isa (PDP, Gombe), also commended the president for the budget composition.

The speaker then announced the continuation of the debate on Friday to enable more lawmakers to contribute to it.

