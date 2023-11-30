Seven months after the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) budgets for three consecutive years were passed, the National Assembly is yet to hand over the appropriations to the commission, its Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, has said.

Mr Ogbuku disclosed this while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Punch newspaper reported.

The newspaper did not, however, state when Mr Ogbuku appeared before the federal lawmakers.

Mr Ogbuku said the appropriations for 2021, 2022 and 2023 passed by the National Assembly in April were not returned to the commission. He urged the committee chairperson, Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake to facilitate its quick return, particularly as the 2023 Fiscal Year has a month left.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh, about two weeks ago inaugurated the new board for the interventionist agency after the Lauretta Onochie‐led board was dissolved by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Ogbuku told the lawmakers, “We also came in at a point when the NDDC never had a budget for 2021, 2022 and 2023. These budgets were before the National Assembly and we had to fast-track the passage of those budgets and those budgets were eventually passed in April this year.

“However, since the budget was passed, it has not been handed over to us up till now. We pray and plead with you to ensure that as fast as possible, you also facilitate the process for us to have the budget because the budget year is already coming to an end.”

Over N2 trillion debt

NDDC, an interventionist agency was established by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000 to replace the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Area Development Commission.

The commission’s core mandate, among others, is to train and educate youths in the Delta region to curb hostilities and militancy while developing key infrastructure to promote diversification and productivity in the oil-rich region.

To actualise this mandate, the law mandates the commission to get a certain percentage of remittances from the federal government and oil companies operating in the region.

But Mr Ogbuku said the federal government has not made its 15 per cent remittance to the agency since the commission was established 23 years ago, an amount he said has accumulated to over N2 trillion.

“I want to raise an important issue. When we talk about funding, the NDDC Act says the monthly allocation from the Federal Government is 15 per cent of the allocation of nine states of the Niger Delta. But I can assure you that since the inception of the NDDC, it has not got that.

“The Federal Government only budgets what it wants to give to the NDDC for that year and they give it that year. If you look at the 15 per cent, we are not getting it. Even with the removal of fuel subsidy and with the increment of state allocation, the NDDC is still where it is. So, these are issues we want you to help us resolve and we have done our calculation that from 2000 to date we can say we are owed over N2 trillion from what is supposed to be due NDDC.”

The committee chairperson, Mr Erhiatake, reportedly assured the commission of the committee readiness to partner with it to ensure democratic dividends are delivered to the Niger Delta region.

