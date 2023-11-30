On Thursday, the Ondo State House of Assembly and the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, withdrew their appeal challenging the decision of the Federal High Court stopping the moves to remove the state’s deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja headed by Haruna Tsammani dismissed the appeal after the appeal was withdrawn by the appellants – the lawmakers.

A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Emeka Nwite, had restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from sacking Mr Aiyedatiwa as deputy governor following allegations of “gross misconduct.”

Also, Mr Nwite restrained the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, from nominating a new deputy governor to the lawmakers for approval pending the determination of the main suit.

However, the lawmakers were dissatisfied with Mr Nwite’s ruling. They, therefore, lodged an appeal at the appellate court on 3 October, 2023.

On Thursday, the lawmakers’ lawyer, Remi Olatubora, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), informed the Court of Appeal that parties in the suit had resolved the issue.

“Parties to this dispute have found political solutions to their problems. They have signed an agreement and on behalf of the appellants, we are here to enforce our part by withdrawing this appeal,” Mr Olatubora said.

He added that the speaker and the House of Assembly gave the instruction to withdraw the case on Wednesday.

“We have filed an application to this effect. The application was dated November 29 but filed this morning. In the interest of peace, we would like to withdraw this appeal,” the lawyer said.

On their part, the respondents in the case acknowledged the receipt of the lawmakers request to end the case.

Subsequently, they did not object to the suit’s withdrawal, and it was dismissed.

Background

Ailing Governor Akeredolu and Mr Aiyedatiwa had been embroiled in a dispute over the governance of Ondo owing to the former’s debilitating health condition.

While Mr Akeredolu was on a medical vacation in Germany, many of the lawmakers and other loyalists of the Governor accused Mr Aiyedatiwa of disloyalty and “gross misconduct.”

Upon Mr Akeredolu’s return, a plot was hatched to sack Mr Aiyedatiwa as deputy governor.

But the deputy governor sought refuge in court with an order restraining the governor and state legislators from removing the former from office.

A couple of days ago, President Bola Tinubu waded into the dispute, and after the meeting with the lawmakers, a truce was brokered.

