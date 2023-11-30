As part of efforts to keep global emissions within the range of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has mandated all member countries to submit updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by 2025.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) happening in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the agency’s boss, Simon Stiell,said, “And let this be your first official notice that early in 2025, countries must deliver new Nationally Determined Contributions. Please start working on them now.”

NDCs are documents that contain efforts by countries to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. It is at the heart of the Paris Agreement and the achievement of its long-term goals.

They are submitted every five years to the UNFCCC secretariat. Each NDC is expected to show progress when compared to the previous one and reflect its highest possible ambition.

Mr Steill noted that things will be done differently going forward including countries submitting their first Biennial Transparency Report which will then make it impossible for countries to conceal how much progress they have made in terms of climate action.

He warned that the world is standing at a precipice. He added that the world is left with limited options. “Firstly, we connote the lack of progress, tweaking our current best practices and encourage ourselves to do more at some other point in time or we decide at what point we will have made everyone on the planet safe and resilient,” he said.

Mr Steill said the world decided to fund the transition from fossil fuel properly including the response to loss and damage, however, “if this transition is not just, we won’t transition at all. That means justice within and between countries.”

COP28 opens in Dubai today, Thursday, with political leaders, civil society organisations, and activists from all over the world gathered to discuss climate change and the increasing damage caused by this phenomenon.

This year’s conference is unique to the extent that the world will take stock of the progress it has made so far in what is called Global Stock Take. It will also probably see the operationalisation of the loss and damage fund established at the conference in Egypt last year, amongst others.

This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.

